All Female Pop-Punk Collective We Are Radio Noi$e Share Cover Of The Bouncing Souls 'Manthem'

Motivated by the empowering nature of friendship, We Are Radio Noi$e is an all-woman lineup of musicians who formed purely over a mutual admiration of each other and love of punk rock. In observance of National Best Friends Day, today the collective share their take on The Bouncing Souls song “Manthem”, spinning the lyrics into an anthemic celebration of female camaraderie re-titled “Womanthem”.

"The song “Manthem” has always resonated with us as a shout-out to friendship, camaraderie, and the relentless spirit of unity,” the collective explain. “Whether we listen through our speakers turned up to 11 or watch the Bouncing Souls perform it live, it's always a good time. Our aim was not merely to recreate what was already a brilliant track, but to pay homage to its enduring message while infusing our unique (female) perspective and energy." Listen below!

We Are Radio Noi$e features vocalists Emily “Agent M” Whitehurst (Tsunami Bomb, Survival Guide), Gwendolyn and Lucy Giles (Dog Party), Betty Carmellini and Jenni McElrath (Red Five, The Wicked Wives).

Musicians on the track include, Lissa Grunfeld (Lo-Ball, The Pandoras) and JC Brandy (Lo-Ball, Lunchbox) on guitars, Claudia Monique Rossi (Lo-Ball, Halo Friendlies) on drums, and singer/songwriter, Shanti Wintergate (Solo, Play Date) on bass. Additional girl-gang vocals can be heard via Alison Berry (Moonily, King Mala), Ginger Pooley and her daughter Talula.

The players mostly consist of members from early 2000’s pop-punk band, Lo-Ball, who reunited after a long hiatus for the making of this track. Sparking from a phone call between a few of the girls, what originally started as a fun experiment took on new life and “Womanthem” was born. Bringing together a bad-ass, multi-generational gang of women musicians from across state lines, the main tracking took place in a converted barn studio in Idaho with additional sessions in California and Texas.

Produced and engineered by Shanti Wintergate (musician and wife of The Bouncing Souls vocalist, Greg Attonito), the track was mixed by Grammy Award-winning Kevin Bivona of The Interrupters and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer, Emily Lazar. Coinciding with National Best Friends Day (June 8), the re-imagined version of the song takes on a new energy with all-female voices and modified lyrics.

While the group celebrates the ride-or-die bond of friendship, they bring their own power, sass and swagger to the original. The collective plans to donate part of the proceeds to Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls Los Angeles to continue to support the next generation of female musicians connecting and creating together.