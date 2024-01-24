All 14 Tracks From 21 Savage's 'American Dream' Debut On Billboard 200

21 Savage's third solo LP, american dream, debuts atop the Billboard 200 charts this week as the #1 new album in the country. Led by its star-studded, industry-shaking trailer, which featured Hollywood heavyweights, including Donald Glover, Caleb McLaughlin, Natasha Lyonne.

american dream moved 133,000 units in its debut week, thanks in part to 165 million first-week streams, good for Savage's second solo album to debut at #1, and his fourth #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition, all 14 tracks from the album have debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “redrum” at #2 and Née-nah,” featuring Travis Scott & Metro Boomin at #10. According to Billbard.com, 21 Savage reaches a historic milestone by becoming the 16th artist to have 100 entries on the Billboard charts.

This also becomes 21 Savage's highest streaming solo record to date and the most amount of his tracks to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 from any of his releases.

To call the GRAMMY-winning rapper's recent stretch whirlwind would be quite the understatement. Savage triumphantly returned home to his native London for the first time in nearly two decades in December 2023.

The momentum it generated for the Atlanta-bred star was palpable. Savage charged into 2024 with a renewed vision, and american dream is the result. In addition to the Billboard 200, american dream made #1 debuts on multiple global Billboard charts, including a #1 debut on the Australian chart, where american dream dethrones Taylor Swift's midnights, which had reigned supreme atop the chart for 11 consecutive weeks.

Production on the album comes from Metro Boomin, London on Da Track, OG Parker, Cardo Got Wings, FNZ, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Spiff Sinatra, Kid Hazel and more while Travis Scott, Young Thug, Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Burna Boy, Mariah The Scientist, and Brent Faiyaz provide guest contributions: a who's who of Hip Hop and R&B elites.

21 Savage's mother, Heather Joseph, begins the festivities with a heartfelt account of her and her son's journey to prosperity, a welcomed tone-setter. Pitchfork writes that Savage finds a way to, “balance a new level of celebrity and the icy realism that's long been his signature,” on his 15-track opus.

american dream's #1 debut comes at a perfect time for Savage, who is enjoying the most prolific period of his career. At next month's GRAMMY Awards, Savage is nominated for six awards, including “Best Rap Album” and “Best Rap Song,” stemming from his collaborative album with Drake, Her Loss, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts in 2022. The two would embark on a joint tour, the ‘It's All A Blur Tour,' a $100M+ grossing trek that made 50 arena stops, selling out arenas from Tampa, Florida to Toronto, Canada.

To follow that, during Savage's emotional return to the UK, he played an eight-city European tour, his first time performing live music for his homeland. “To come out on stage to all of these people who have supported me through my career is what motivates me. Coming home was like a celebration for me and my family but the fans, too.” he told Interview Magazine of his return. The European run included sold out dates at London's storied O2 Arena.

Savage's impact continues to resonate beyond music, especially in his stateside home of Atlanta, where the rapper has resided for over 15 years. In December, Fulton County Commissioner proclaimed December 10 “21 Savage Appreciation Day” in Fulton County. Savage was also awarded Atlanta's “Carry The Torch” award by the city's ‘Young Democrats' organization, an acknowledgment of Savage's philanthropic efforts.

About 21 Savage

Grammy Award Winning multi platinum artist 21 Savage, one of the most sought after rappers of this generation, landed his 2nd #1 album in 2020 with the release of Savage Mode 2, the follow up to 2016's platinum certified record Savage Mode. His 2019 album i am > i was, which received platinum certification and was nominated for Best Album of the Year in 2020, earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Song for “A Lot.”

In 2022 the collaborative album with Drake, Her Loss also went on to debut on Billboard 200 Album Charts at No.1 making this his 3rd album to top the charts. Through his award winning foundation Leading by Example founded in 2018, Savage provides financial literacy education to underserved youth nationwide providing thousands of scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students alike.

In December 2022 the state of Georgia recognized December 21st as 21 Savage Day in recognition of his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.