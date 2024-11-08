Alice Phoebe Lou Releases New Single 'Better'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Globally adored singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou idealizes a love story that hasn't even begun on “Better.” Buoyant melodies pave the way for Alice's honeyed vocals as she depicts the early, untouchable bliss of a new love that won’t necessarily stand the test of time. Nostalgic, vintage keys dress the track in thoughts of cherished memories, sweetening the mirage of intense, fleeting connections.

Recorded at Cedar Creek Studio in Austin, TX while on the road with Clairo, the independently released track sees Alice joined by David Parry on guitar, Dekel Adin on bass and percussion, and Ziv Yamin on drums and piano.

“I wrote this song on my childhood piano at my mother's house in one sitting,” shares Alice. “I tapped into my imagination and past experiences of the way I used to idealize someone when I first met them, imagining an unrealistic future and being blind to their faults. Putting someone on a pedestal then makes the fall back to earth even harder, when reality sets in and you realize everything you've projected onto them and that they could never live up to that.”

Since late September, Alice and her band have been touring North America alongside Clairo on the Charm Tour. In thoughtfully selected, intimate settings, both artists have showcased the depth of their artistry in the format that communicates it best. To close out her North America shows for the year, Alice has a headline show at New York’s Brooklyn Steel on Sunday, November 10. In April of 2025, Alice has announced that she will be opening for Remi Wolf at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre — see all upcoming dates here.

Back in July, Alice released another single titled “The World Above.” A self-reflective metaphor about looking up from underwater, Alice’s hopeful lyrics gain confidence alongside celestial keys and cascading guitars that lift each other along the way.

ABOUT ALICE PHOEBE LOU

Alice Phoebe Lou’s fifth album Shelter is about “forgiving the world and forgiving yourself” in order to create a place of safety. She began playing music as a busker after moving from South Africa to Berlin in 2012 and falling in love with a lifestyle that could be so self-determined. Over time, Alice has slowly learned to follow her own instincts and write without fear of judgment.

Her debut album Orbit came in 2016 and saw Alice “piece together the possibility” of music turning into a proper career while 2019’s Paper Castles cemented her as a talented musician to watch. 2021’s Glow and surprise follow-up Child’s Play allowed Alice to go “super deep and vulnerable. I think people really connected with me speaking about personal, painful, tragic things that sometimes feel too embarrassing to say out loud,” she explains. “Those two albums felt like a reckoning.”

By contrast, Shelter is a celebration. “It’s much more self-assured and direct,” says Alice. “That’s an exciting energy to bring to the table.” At times, Shelter feels like a purge while other moments across the lush record capture a second coming-of-age. “I continually strive to show people the beauty of being vulnerable and feeling all their feelings,” she explains. Still fiercely and successfully independent, Alice Phoebe Lou hopes young people “can be inspired by the fact you can do things unconventionally,” with Shelter a defiant soundtrack in choosing your own happiness.

Photo credit: Jacob Slotnick

Comments