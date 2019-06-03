Alice Cooper Announces November Headline Tour Dates

Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper has just announced his Fall 2019 tour plans. He will embark on a spate of "An Evening With" headline tour dates this November, beginning November 3 in Florida. Additional dates will be announced shortly.



Cooper will spend the summer on the road. He hits the road again this July, where he will debut his all-new "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" show, which boasts a very different look than recent tours. He will also embark on a month-long, co-headline run with Halestorm. All Alice Cooper tour dates are below, including the previously announced shows with Halestorm, which are presented by Live Nation.



New music from Alice Cooper is expected soon and follows 2017's acclaimed Paranormalalbum, which featured friends like ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, U2's Larry Mullen Jr, and Deep Purple's Roger Glover, as well as original Alice Cooper band members Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway, and Michael Bruce. Cooper's most recent release, the live album A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris, was released in 2018.



In addition to recording and touring, both on his own and with The Hollywood Vampires featuring Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, Cooper continues his long-running nightly syndicated radio show "Nights With Alice Cooper." The program is heard worldwide on over 100 radio stations.



ALICE COOPER ON TOUR:

FALL 2019:

11/3 - Ft. Myers, FL - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

11/5 - Melbourne, FL - King Center

11/6 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

11/7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage

11/10 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

11/12 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

11/14 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/15 - Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall

11/16 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Center

11/21 - Glen Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena

11/25 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

11/27 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

11/29 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom



SUMMER 2019 HEADLINE DATES:

7/4-Mashantucket, CT-Grand Theater @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

7/6-Columbus, OH-Express Live! (Outdoors)

7/7-Peoria, IL-Peoria Civic Center Theatre

7/9-Dubuque, IA-Five Flags Center

7/10-Madison, WI-The Sylvee

7/11-Wabash, IN-Honeywell Center

7/13- Stayner, ON- Roxodus Festival*

7/14- Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

*Festival Date



SUMMER 2019 WITH HALESTORM:

7/17-Allentown, PA-PPL Center

7/19-Pittsburgh, PA-KeyBank Pavilion

7/20-Detroit, MI-DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/21-Chicago, IL-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/23-Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center

7/25-St Louis, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/26-Kansas City, MO-Starlight Theatre

7/28-Oklahoma City, OK-Zoo Amphitheatre*

7/29-Cedar Park, TX-H-E-B Center*

7/31-Irving, TX-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/1-Houston, TX-The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8/3 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena

8/4 -Nashville, TN-The Opry House*

8/ 7-Canandaigua, NY-Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

8/ 8-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

8/10-Portland, ME-Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

8/11-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8/13-Bristow, VA-Jiffy Lube Live

8/15-Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center

8/16-Camden, NJ-BB&T Pavilion

*Not a Live Nation date





