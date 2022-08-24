Ali McGuirk Shares New Single 'X Boyfriends'

In a stack of dense, soulful harmonies, Ali McGuirk kicks off her upcoming album, Til It's Gone, by singing, "On the nights when I love all my ex-boyfriends..." Before too long, McGuirk's expressive voice rides a wave of vintage-tinged, bass and drums-led R&B, keeping the new tune, "X Boyfriends," lighthearted and groovy.

McGuirk wants it that way. "This song could be interpreted as a song of longing, but I think of it more as a song that looks back on past loves with fondness," she says. "...appreciating the good things they brought to be and recognizing my life's own enoughness without them."

Like the rest of Til It's Gone, McGuirk dips in and out of a multitude of genres and sub-genres, but never strays too far from her rhythm and blues essence, keeping "X Boyfriends" upbeat and fun with hopes to, in her words, "empower some people and make us all feel good." Yesterday, Under The Radar premiered the music video-directed by Matthew Bovee and choreographed by Beth Liebowitz-noting, "The resultant track is a spellbinding work of timeless soul beauty, offering a tasteful fusion of classic stylings with a bright modern sheen."

Fans can hear "X Boyfriends" today at this link, watch the music video for McGuirk's previously-released single, "All Back," now at this link, and pre-order or pre-save Til It's Gone ahead of its September release right here. Ali's tour continues tonight in Martha's Vineyard, where she's opening up for Low Cut Connie. A full list of dates can be found below or at alimcguirk.com.

More About Til It's Gone: On the recommendation of producer Jonah Tolchin (a star singer-songwriter in his own right), McGuirk traveled from her adopted home of Burlington, Vermont, to the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake to track much of Til It's Gone. A sublime set of songs that pairs McGuirk's trademark soul sound with rootsy turns and raw rock 'n' roll detours, the album began to bloom at the L.A. sessions. McGuirk remembers describing to Tolchin the vibe she envisioned for the record.

She mentioned something about it being akin to the cool fusion of styles that Little Feat achieved in the '70s-that funky, twangy, jazzy and thoroughly-authentic feel. Tolchin suggested they just call up legendary Little Feat guitarist/mandolinist Fred Tackett and get him to lay down a few parts.

"Fred Tackett came in and was casually telling stories about sessions he did with Ringo and Harry Nilsson like it's not a big deal," McGuirk says with a laugh. "It took me a minute to acclimate, but once the music started, everyone was so supportive and into the tunes."

Tolchin and engineer/studio owner Sheldon Gomberg recruited an A-list of session players including Tackett, organist Larry Goldings (James Taylor, Norah Jones), singer Valerie Pinkston (Ray Charles, Luther Vandross), percussionist Lenny Castro (Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder), and more.

They provided astounding chops, but the true magic of Til It's Gone comes from McGuirk's singular voice as both singer and songwriter. The nine tracks-songs that run from intimate introspection to wider meditations on oppression and justice-succeed because McGuirk has composed dynamic, hypnotic frames for her vocals.

Ali McGuirk Tour Dates

Aug. 24 - Oak Bluffs, MA - Beach Road Weekdays w/ Low Cut Connie

Sept. 3 - Upper Jay, NY - Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge

Sept. 9 - Woodstock, VT - Music by the River

Sept. 16 - Nashville, TN - Five Spot (AMERICANAFEST)

Sept. 17 - Easthampton, MA - Arcadia Music Festival

Sept. 28- Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java

Sept. 30 - Providence, RI - Askew

Oct. 1 - Albany, NY - The Linda

Oct. 2 - Portsmouth, NH - The Press Room

Oct. 5 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360

Oct. 6 - Brooklyn, NY - The Bell House

Oct. 7 - Somerville, MA - The Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theater

Oct. 8 - New Haven, CT - Cafe Nine

Oct. 9 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

Oct. 13 - Egremont, MA - The Barn

Oct. 14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Lounge

Oct. 19 - Syracuse, NY - 443 Listening Room

Oct. 20 - Peninsula, OH - G.A.R. Hall

Oct. 22 - Rochester, NY - The Abilene

Oct. 23 - Buffalo, NY - Sportsmen's Tavern

Oct. 28 - Keene, NH - The Colonial Theatre

Oct. 29 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square