Alexander Mendoza Releases New Single 'Into The Unknown'

Alexander Mendoza (World Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, 1st National Tour of Sister Act The Musical, North American Tour of Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Alabama Shakespeare Festival) releases his version of "Into the Unknown," Friday January 1, the proceeds from which are being donated to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

Originally written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for the film, Frozen 2, Mendoza worked with producer James Thompson of The Writing Room (Kaleena Zanders, Disney World, Showtime) and the recording was mastered by Latin Grammy winner Dale Becker of Becker Mastering (Chloe X Halle, Khalid, Adam Lambert).

Mendoza said:

"When I first heard 'Into the Unknown,' it was a sort of anthem about feeling called to do something new. However, over the course of 2020, its meaning changed for me. This song has become less about feeling called to do something new or about the insecurity of the unknown, but has become a song about having a sense of who I am and of who I'm meant to be.

"The proceeds from 'Into the Unknown' will be donated to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library because it is important for kids to read and be inspired or challenged so that when they're adults, they don't forget to step into what may seem unknown or scary or unexpected."

"Into the Unknown" is now available beginning January 1, 2021 on iTunes, YouTube and all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL.