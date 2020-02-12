Alexander 23 Returns With New Track 'I Hate You So Much'

Rising singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alexander 23 returns with a new, self-produced song "I Hate You So Much" and accompanying self-animated lyric video-watch below!

This marks the first new music from the 24-year-old artist-who just sold out two headline shows, his first ever, at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles-since 2019's critically acclaimed debut EP I'm Sorry I Love You.

"'I Hate You So Much' is about being emotionally haunted by someone you desperately want to despise. Sometimes, no matter how hard you try to hate someone, you can't escape your unhealthy love for them," Alexander says.

Born Alexander Glantz, the Chicago native is the sole creative force behind Alexander 23: he writes, records and produces all of his music in addition to making the artwork for his singles and merch as well as animating his lyric videos. Writing and recording music since the age of 12, Alexander spent his teenage years refining his musical sensibilities playing in bands. He experienced a major creative breakthrough in 2018 when he wrote the song "When I Die," and in March 2019, he made his debut with "Dirty AF1s," which premiered as Apple Music's Bop of the Week and landed on Spotify's highly-coveted New Music Friday playlist. Later in 2019 he went on tour with Alec Benjamin, Omar Apollo and mxmtoon and made his Lollapalooza debut.

Recorded at Alexander's home studio in L.A., I'm Sorry I Love You finds the multitalented artist tapping into the deeply personal yet relatable pathos that has come to define his music. In addition to championing raw emotion and eclectic sonic styles like lo-fi pop, folk, R&B and hip hop, I'm Sorry I Love You showcases Alexander's penchant for writing songs spontaneously-he finds sudden inspiration in simple exchanges and moments in everyday life and translates them into complex emotional soundscapes. Although Alexander controls all aspects of the recording and writing processes, he attributes specific importance to the lyrics he writes. "I've learned from making music for so long that no matter how catchy a song is, or how much I like the production, I'll only end up wanting to put something out if the lyrics really mean something to me," he says.

ALEXANDER 23 LIVE

February 13 Dallax, TX Canton Hall

February 15 Dallax, TX Canton Hall

February 16 Austin, TX Emos Austin

February 18 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

February 19 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

February 21 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

February 22 Columbus, OH Express Live

February 23 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

February 27 Boston, MA House of Blues Boston

February 28 Boston, MA House of Blues Boston

February 29 New York, NY Terminal 5

March 3 New York, NY Terminal 5

March 4 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

March 5 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

March 10 Chicago, IL Riviera Theater

March 11 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

March 12 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

March 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

March 16 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

March 17 Portland, OR McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

March 19 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

August 11 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

August 14 Houston, TX Revention Music Center

August 15 Dallas, TX Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 16 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

August 18 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 19 Salt Lake City, UT Complex (Outdoors)

August 21 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

August 22 Las Vegas, NV Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

August 25 Portland, OR McMenamins Edgefield

August 26 Seattle, WA Wamu Theater

August 28 Berkeley, CA Hearst Greek Theatre

August 29 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

August 30 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre





