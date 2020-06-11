Alex The Astronaut Shares 'Banksia' Video + Proceeds Benefit Aboriginal Legal Service NSW/ACT

Alex the Astronaut (Alex Lynn) just shared the intimate new video for her recent single "Banksia," and all of Alex's proceeds for the song will be donated to the Aboriginal Legal Service NSW/ACT.

Banksias are a native Australian flower that lines lots of the suburban streets including the street Alex was walking down when she found out her friend passed away. "It's a song about my friend, Maddie Clarke, who was a beautiful person who passed away too young, notes Lynn. "She was always smiling when I saw her, no one always feels like that but that's what she showed me. The song is meant to be turned up and sung as loudly as it can be, even if singing isn't your strong point." Watch the moving tribute to her friend here:



The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing is the upcoming debut album from Alex the Astronaut, out August 21 via Nettwerk. The Australian singer, songwriter and storyteller has always had a supernatural knack for capturing human experience in song. On the album, she grapples with the multitudes of life on a bigger scale than ever before and emerges optimistic. With her heart-swelling, folk-inflected pop, music's bright-eyed anthropologist uses sprawling narratives and rich vignettes to unravel the joys and struggles of everyday life. Brought to life with bright melodies, plucked guitar and Alex's unmistakable vocals, The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing is the work of a storyteller attuned to the world around her.

The album explores friendship, love, loss, pain and change, weaving a constellation of stories about the personal reckonings that come with growing up, as heard on previous singles "Lost," "Split the Sky," "I Think You're Great" and "I Like to Dance," which have received praise from the likes of NPR Music, The Guardian, Refinery29, Brooklyn Vegan (HERE and HERE) and FLOOD Magazine. "Lost" is about trying to find your way and fix everything, and the moment where you accept that there is so much that is completely out of your control: sometimes you will just feel lost; "Split the Sky" is a timely track about life coming at you fast and having to get through a tough time by rising to the occasion while, at the same time, longing for the simplicity of youth; "I Think You're Great" is a shout out to a cherished friendship and a recognition of the need to check in on each other, opening up conversations and supporting friends through thick and thin; and "I Like to Dance" turns the spotlight on the devastation of domestic violence.

