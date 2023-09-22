Alex Sampson Releases New Single ''Til the World Gets Sick of Us'

The single is out now via Warner Records. 

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Primed for a major breakthrough, buzzing singer, songwriter, and vocal powerhouse Alex Sampson reveals an upbeat and undeniable new single entitled “‘Til The World Gets Sick Of Us” today via Warner Records. 

On the track, warm synths glow around punchy drums and a propulsive bass line. A kinetic guitar riff underscores a promise, “No fear, no fear, I’ll protect us,” while Alex’s skyscraping high register uplifts a stadium-size hook, “We’ll scream ‘til the world gets sick of us!” 

It arrives on the heels of “WANT YOU!” The latter has already reeled in 441K Spotify streams and counting in addition to 285K YouTube views on the music video. Receiving critical acclaim, Sweety High raved, “His new single, “WANT YOU!” marks a huge step in his musical journey.” 

Alex Sampson has consistently affirmed himself as  a dynamic vocalist and diverse creative. Growing up in a small town in Canada, music offered a window to a bigger world. Upon gaining traction with a series of covers on TikTok, he connected with audiences via his first original single “Stay Here.” On its heels, “All That We Could Have Been” generated 9.3 million Spotify streams, while his 2020 anthem “Play Pretend” reacted with 13.3 million Spotify streams. Now, he’s positioned as an artist to watch in 2023. 

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn



