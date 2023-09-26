Alex Nicol Shares Soothing New Alt-Folk Single 'Working On My Tan'

“Working On My Tan” is accompanied by an artful official video by A.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Alex Nicol Shares Soothing New Alt-Folk Single 'Working On My Tan'

Basking in the last embers of late Summer, Montreal singer-songwriter - ALEX NICOL - is back with the new single “Working On My Tan”.

Exuding a warmth of sound, texture, and soul, the track arrives as the first taste of his forthcoming collection ‘Been A Long Year Vol.1 & Vol.2’.

Laced with gentle humour, laid-back alt-folk arrangements, and set to a relaxed pace that takes the world in its stride; on the surface “Working On My Tan” is a spacious and tranquil listen, but one that conceals a deeper tension brewing beneath.

A song that steps into the skin of someone who is not the complete vision of calm they project, Alex Nicol explains of its subject matter:

“[In “Working On My Tan”] the protagonist runs through a list of ways he’s trying to be present and live in the moment, but he’s clearly struggling to find a sense of lasting calm in an overwhelming world. Ultimately, the song finds its antidote for stress overload by connecting with the natural world, but also examines how difficult unplugging from the grind can be.”

“Working On My Tan” is accompanied by an artful official video by A, which finds a father-like figure enjoying the high life of freedom and the simple joys found in nature. 

The single is the first track to be cut from Nicol’s upcoming new album ‘Been A Long Year Vol.1 & Vol.2’, also announced today. Where ‘Volume One’, released earlier this year, was drawn from Nicol’s internal world, its partnering half ‘Volume Two’ finds him looking outside of himself to address more wide-reaching issues. With a slightly lighter application of the nuanced folk-rock style he’s been growing into, these additional five tracks find Nicol journeying outwards; moving past the grief and sorrow happening in his own head to explore bigger picture themes.

Though all of Nicol’s music is drawn from his thoughtful first-person viewpoints, ‘Been A Long Year Vol. 1’ was more reflective and metaphorical. However, the songs of its successor are far more overt and direct. Take “Simple Fires”, a track calling out the fossil fuel industry and their destructive practices.

Or lead single “Working On My Tan”, which looks at how difficult it can be to disconnect from everyday pressures and instead seek solace from the natural world. Or the bittersweet eulogy “Song For Franz”, a song dedicated to his late uncle, that ultimately reflects a wider issue of how men are socialised to deny their emotions.

Showing different sides of the same coin, ‘Volume 1’ and ‘Volume 2’ come together in an album-length statement that showcases Nicol’s deft ability to intermingle the personal and the universal, the minutiae of human emotion and the complexity of global issues. Both parts will be available to listen to as one album from 1st December 2023. Lead single “Working On My Tan” is available now.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
SUN JUNE Share New Single Mixed Bag Photo
SUN JUNE Share New Single 'Mixed Bag'

Austin TX’s Sun June share “Mixed Bag,” the Tom Petty-inspired dynamic new single from their anticipated new album, Bad Dream Jaguar. Sun June is hitting the road this fall and winter in support of Bad Dream Jaguar. The tours include dates with Slaughter Beach, Dog and labelmates Runnner.

2
Chase Atlantic Drop New Single MAMACITA Photo
Chase Atlantic Drop New Single 'MAMACITA'

The Aussie-born, LA-based trio are authors of their own genre, once again blurring the boundaries of modern, Gen Z-inspired pop music. Here, they cross-pollinate Latin beats, hip-swaying, tropical percussion, fresh and sunny soundscapes, and sweet vocal melodies. If there was ever a track to extend the summer, it's 'MAMACITA.'

3
Shenandoah Earns No. 1 with Two Dozen Roses with Luke Combs Photo
Shenandoah Earns No. 1 with 'Two Dozen Roses' with Luke Combs

'Two Dozen Roses' follows Shenandoah's 2020 album, Every Road, which featured collaborations with Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Brad Paisley.

4
Bostons Soft-Punk Artist TIFFY Announces Debut LP Photo
Boston's 'Soft-Punk' Artist TIFFY Announces Debut LP

TIFFY has announced her debut full length album So Serious. Already making waves with two acclaimed EPs, Asian-American artist Tiffany Sammy’s forthcoming collection is a stirring coming-of-age narrative outlining the tumultuous path through social media, social disconnection, heartbreak and the drive for achievement.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson TillerLola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson Tiller
LA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 YearsLA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven TrailerVideo: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer
Brad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This FridayBrad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This Friday

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
ALADDIN