Alex Banin Unveils Debut EP 'Did I Imagine'

Today, rising singer/songwriter Alex Banin unveils her debut EP, DID I IMAGINE. To coincide with the release, she also releases a visual for standout track "Forget About It," which was shot in Chicago.

Click HERE to listen. Watch the video below.

The London born, Chicago based, by way of New York artist emerges with her introspective and reflective debut, which showcases her soulful vocals over relatable storytelling in her lyrics. The result is powerful genre-bending, emotive R&B/soul and pop music with hip-hip and electronic influenced production elements.

The 4-track offering includes production from Chuck Inglish, vlush and Mike Hector as well as a feature from Chicago rapper, Saba.

On the inspiration for the project and title Banin shares: "When you have a lot of time to reflect on stuff, you don't know if everything is accurate later." "Am I remembering things correctly? Is this really how I felt? How I was feeling was real, but I waited so long to write about it that it's hard to tell."

Banin previously shared single releases "Hollywood (No This Isn't), "Nightmare" and "About April" and standout "Hawthorne" that has nearly half a million streams on Spotify.

Photo Credit: Nathan Valenica