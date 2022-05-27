Alesso Unveils VIP Mix of Hit Single 'Words' Featuring Zara Larsson

Delivering another dancefloor anthem, boundary-breaking dance artist and producer Alesso unveils the brand new VIP Mix of his buzzing single "Words" [feat. Zara Larsson] via 10:22PM / Astralwerks.

With the VIP Mix, he amplifies the energy all around. He infuses the track with a four-on-the-floor groove punctuated by glitchy hi-hats and ethereal flourishes. The instrumental intro sets the scene with its pulsating flow before Zara's vocals kick in, echoing with the wild drop on the disco-style refrain, "You're gonna run away."

Meanwhile, the original "Words" has already amassed over 25 million streams and nearly 6 million views on the music video. Right out of the gate, Billboard helmed it the leading track on their "10 New Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week" and V Magazine called it a "song that is sure to be played at clubs everywhere this summer."

"Words" follows the one-two punch of Alesso's recent singles "Only You" (a Sentinel-assisted anthem hailed as a "progressive house gem" by Dancing Astronaut) and "Dark" (a moody and kinetic piece handcrafted for THE BATMAN). As the latest high-profile collaboration from Alesso, "Words" drops just months after the GRAMMY®-nominated visionary teamed up with Katy Perry on "When I'm Gone" - an irresistibly explosive track that soon saw him making his "Saturday Night Live" debut alongside the global pop superstar and a troupe of mushroom dancers. The critically acclaimed hit also amassed praise from a great number of outlets, including INTERVIEW, PAPER, PEOPLE, and many more.

Hot off EDC Las Vegas, Alesso is now kicking off a new multi-year residency with TAO Las Vegas and embarking on 15 North American dates for Bad Bunny's "World's Hottest Tour." Tickets are available for purchase HERE. See all dates below.

Listen to the new single here:

Alesso - Las Vegas Headline Residency Shows

5/28 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

6/4 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

6/11 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

6/18 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

6/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan Nightclub

6/25 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

7/29 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas -

8/6 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

8/11 - Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan Nightclub

8/13 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

8/20 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas

9/3 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

9/10 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas

9/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan Nightclub

9/17 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

9/24 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas

Additional Dates for Alesso, including Bad Bunny's "World's Hottest Tour"

8/5 - Orlando, FL - - - Camping World Stadium

8/9 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

8/12 - Miami, FL - - Hard Rock Stadium SOLD OUT

8/18 - Boston, MA - - - Fenway Park

8/23 - Washington, DC - - Nationals Park

9/1 - Houston, TX - - - Minute Maid Park SOLD OUT

9/2 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

9/7 - San Antonio, TX - - Alamodome

9/9 - Dallas, TX - - AT&T Stadium

9/14 - Oakland, CA -Ringcentral Coliseum

9/17 - San Diego, CA - - Petco Park SOLD OUT

9/18 - San Diego, CA - - Petco Park

9/23 - Las Vegas, NV - - Allegiant Stadium SOLD OUT

9/24 - Las Vegas, NV - - Allegiant Stadium

9/28 - Phoenix, AZ - - - Chase Field