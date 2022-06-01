Alela Diane Releases New Song 'Howling Wind'

She has the sort of voice that both affirms one's world-weariness and soothes it-it feels like the aural equivalent of someone laying a hand on your shoulder and saying, "I'm here for you, if you need to talk."

Singer, songwriter Alela Diane releases a new song today; "Howling Wind." The song marks the first she's released since her 2018 album Cusp.

"Howling Wind was born of the great reckoning we've been living through these past few years ... I wrote Howling Wind for anyone who needs a song about that right now," Diane said.

Watch the new music video here: