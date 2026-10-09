Alec Benjamin Releases New Single FOLLOW ME

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Alec Benjamin has released his new single 'Follow Me,' available now via Atlantic Records. The track is accompanied by an official lyric video.

Driven by bright acoustic guitar and earnest, conversational vocals, the bittersweet, hauntingly energetic track explores themes of surrender and trust.

''Follow Me' is the story of someone who's lost in the dark and starts hearing a voice telling them which way to go,' says Alec Benjamin. 'They don't know where it's coming from, or even if it's real, but something inside them tells them they have to trust it. Even when that means walking straight through the fire. On the surface, it's a pretty simple story, but for me it's about something much deeper and more personal. It's about surrender, letting go, and trusting that when you can't find your own way out of the darkness, there might be something greater than you that can lead you through it.'

'Follow Me' marks Alec's first new music since last year's debut of fan favorite 'Pretending.' He first shared his demo of that song over eight years ago, amassing close to 7M views thus far, with fan-created visuals adding over 22M more. 'Pretending' followed 'The Knife in My Back,' another long-requested track whose original demo has gained over 10M views.

Both songs arrived in the wake of Alec's acclaimed third studio album, 12 Notes, and its deluxe edition, 16 Notes, which includes popular singles 'Found You First,' 'Pick Me,' 'I Sent My Therapist to Therapy,' and 'Different Kind of Beautiful.'

With over 21.8B worldwide streams and more than 18.3M followers across social media, Alec Benjamin has quickly proven one of today's most universally acclaimed artists, drawing praise from TIME as 'a pop storyteller for the next generation…like with Taylor Swift's revelatory early work, Benjamin has the uncanny ability to turn complex, highly personal turning points into verses that are at turns sweet and cutting.' The Phoenix, AZ-born, Los Angeles, CA-based songwriter first emerged with a cinematic sound and D.I.Y. attitude that immediately earned him an ever-growing fan following around the world.

2019 saw the arrival of his RIAA Platinum certified debut mixtape, Narrated For You, highlighted by such hits as the Platinum certified 'If We Have Each Other' and 'Water Fountain,' as well as the 5x Platinum worldwide smash, 'Let Me Down Slowly,' joined by a companion visual that has amassed over 728M views via YouTube. 2020's These Two Windows – which includes the Gold certified singles, 'Must Have Been the Wind,' 'Jesus in L.A.,' and 'Mind Is a Prison' – was followed by 2022's (Un)Commentary, the latter hailed by such outlets as PopMatters, which raved, 'Benjamin's eye for detail and unique storytelling style may be uncommon in pop right now, but it's clear he'll be setting trends for years to come.'

Alec further established himself as a massively successful live act on a series of sold-out headline world tours along with show-stealing festival performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza, plus high-profile TV appearances on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY, and The Kelly Clarkson Show, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS' The Late Late Show With James Corden, and more. 'Follow Me' is just the first taste of what's next from Alec Benjamin, with more new music on the way.

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