Alan Cumming on AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: 'I Don't Fully Understand the Plot'
Cumming reprises his mutant role and shares behind-the-scenes anecdotes from filming on SiriusXM Hits 1.
Alan Cumming recently appeared on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, where he discussed AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY. Cumming is reprising the role of the mutant Nightcrawler, revealing on SiriusXM Hits 1 that 'to be honest, I don't fully understand the plot.'
Cumming added: 'There was a bit when we were shooting a scene, and it was one of the rare scenes when I was actually on the backlot and not in front of a blue screen, and this man came and said, 'So right now Alan, these giant robots are blah blah,' and started to tell me the thing, and I was like, 'You know what, thank you so much, but just tell me where I point my, whatever I point. And I'll do that. Really, I just know I'm here to run around.''
'And I saw Florence Pugh yesterday at the Emmys,' he added. 'And I said, 'Gosh, it's so funny. I've never met you, but you lay on top of me, or your body double did.' And she goes, 'Yeah I lay on top of you as well, but it was your body double.''
SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up hosted by Nicole Ryan and Ryan Sampson airs weekday mornings on SiriusXM Hits 1.
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