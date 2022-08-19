Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Aitch Releases His Debut Album 'Close to Home'

Aitch Releases His Debut Album 'Close to Home'

Paired with a music video directed by long-term visual collaborator Kelvin Jones.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 19, 2022  

Platinum-selling 22-year-old Manchester rapper Aitch releases his debut album, Close To Home. Listen via Capitol Records / 10K Projects. To celebrate this milestone moment, Aitch reveals the heart-warming video for "My G" featuring Ed Sheeran.

Displaying a more mature, reflective, and personal side of Aitch's songwriting, "My G" is a loving tribute from the Manchester rapper to his 12-year-old little sister, affectionately called "G", who has Down's Syndrome.

Paired with a music video directed by long-term visual collaborator Kelvin Jones, the visual was filmed at The Langdon Down Centre and features a moving performance from Aitch, as he reminisces viewing old childhood and family photos over a soothing silhouette of Ed Sheeran.

Setting the scene with "BelgraveRoad_1", Close To Home showcases Aitch's remarkable journey within hip-hop. "Fuego", "Cheque" and "Louis Vuitton" are blessed with the rapper's trademark lyricism and cheeky suave. He reunites with AJ Tracey on "R Kid", while laidback summery bop "Sunshine" featuring New Machine embraces a new tangent of melodic guitar riffs.

The album's title track "Close To Home", which features a children's choir, sees Aitch up close and personal, putting his private thoughts on paper for the first time. "In Disguise" featuring Bakar, the Shaun Ryder-assisted and Stone Roses-sampling "1989" and platinum-selling #2 Fred again.. produced hit "Baby" featuring R&B icon Ashanti. In fact, Ashanti and Aitch performed "Baby" together during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022.

When speaking about his album's title, Aitch says: "As much as I say that I'm trying to get out of the ends, and I want to go elsewhere, I always end up back in the same place. Even across the other side of the world, I feel like I bring a sense of Manchester; whether I'm in London or Australia, I'm still Close To Home."

Taking Close To Home on the road for the first time, Aitch will kick off a sold-out headline in the UK followed by a run in the rest of Europe early next year. On the performance front, recently Aitch was brought out as a special guest during Jack Harlow's set at the 2022 Wireless Festival.

At only 22-years-old, the BRIT Award nominated artist is on the verge of a global breakout with Close To Home. His debut album showcases his ever-growing songwriting skills. Combining a mature and reflective side with the confident charisma he's known for, Close To Home is a modern spin paying homage to the lineage of Manchester's musical history, pairing rich and identifiably local flavor with global ambition.

Already under his belt Aitch retains over a billion streams, over 5 million records sold worldwide, millions of followers, and co-signs from the likes of Tay Keith, Sam Smith, Skepta, and more.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Sam Ryder Unveils New Single 'Somebody'Sam Ryder Unveils New Single 'Somebody'
August 19, 2022

Following the recent announcement of UK wide tour, Sam Ryder releases his brand-new single “Somebody,” available now on all streaming platforms via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records. An amalgamation of soulful flickers and sunny pop flares, “Somebody” explores the euphoric sensation of summer love. Plus, check out tour dates!
CNN Originals Hub Launches On Discovery+CNN Originals Hub Launches On Discovery+
August 19, 2022

The CNN Originals hub on discovery+ has debuted in the United States allowing discovery+ subscribers to access a large, curated selection of library CNN content from the network’s prestige brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series. Subscribers will be able to enjoy over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming.
Andrew Combs' Releases New Album 'Sundays'Andrew Combs' Releases New Album 'Sundays'
August 19, 2022

Acclaimed artist Andrew Combs has released his new album Sundays via Tone Tree (US)/Loose Records (UK/EU). Recorded entirely in mono, Sundays moves away from the Americana-inflected instrumentation of his previous work and into darker territory, with a sparse, cinematic silence reminiscent of Ingmar Bergman’s films.
Ben Burgess to Release Debut Album in SeptemberBen Burgess to Release Debut Album in September
August 19, 2022

For the award-winning wordsmith, this moment has been a lifetime in the making. Now that he's got his shot, it's safe to say the Texas native capitalized on it, earning his stripes with Big Loud studio wizard and platinum-manufacturer Joey Moi, who produced every track but one. Plus, watch the music video for 'Heartbreak!'
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, & David Guetta 'Don't Your Worry' RemixesBlack Eyed Peas, Shakira, & David Guetta 'Don't Your Worry' Remixes
August 19, 2022

As the original edit of ‘Don’t You Worry’ continues to roar its way up international music charts, multi-GRAMMY Award winners Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta has unleashed a trilogy of dance floor-focused remixes from Malaa, DJs From Mars, Dubdugz, Mark Ursa and of course, Guetta himself.