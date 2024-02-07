Adrianne Lenker Comes To Kings Theatre, November 18 & 19

American musician Adrianne Lenker will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Monday, November 18, 2024 & Tuesday, November 19, 2024 with special guest Suzanne Vallie.

On Bright Future, Adrianne Lenker, a songwriter known for turns of phrase and currents of rhyme, says it plainly, “You have my heart // I want it back.” Documented with analog precision, what began as an experiment in collaboration, became proof Adrianne's heart did return, full to the brim, daring her into the unknown.

During the high vibrance of autumn, 2022, the Big Thief band member got lucky. Everyone could come. Three musical friends, “Some of my favorite people,” had space in their busy touring schedules to join her at the forest-hidden, analog studio, Double Infinity. The musicians were known to Adrianne but newer to each other. “I had no idea what the outcome would be,” she recalls. The result? “It was magical,” she says. Adrianne's musical risk became Bright Future, the studio's first album, a 12-track telling of a journeyed heart.

Adrianne Lenker has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for all. For additional information, please visit www.plus1.org. Tickets are on sale now.

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats—the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group.