Adeline Releases 'Mystic Lover' for Valentine's Day

French-Caribbean singer, bassist and producer Adeline (pronounced ad-uh-leen) has released a new single, "Mystic Lover", just in time for Valentine's Day. The song follows on the heels of her highly lauded first single of 2021, "Whisper My Name", and her debut performance on A COLORS SHOW, which captured what Colors calls "Adeline's impeccably smooth and relaxing voice, sweeping across the groove-inflected soundscape as she works her magic with stunning guitarwork."

"'Mystic Lover' is about the raw infectious love that brings out the animal side of you," says Adeline. It's also a nod to some of her musical inspirations. "The music is inspired by early 70's funk, but it's a trip in the past taken on a futuristic neon lit flying bus," she continues. "In a way, the track symbolizes the Nightshade sound. It embodies a lot of our inspirations and intentions. This is also to me the track that represents both my bass and vocal signatures. It's a late night sexy jam that makes your head bounce and makes you wonder if you're high."

Perhaps Adeline's guitarist, Jaleel Bunton, who collaborated on the track, described it best: "Imagine If Chaka Khan was on a date with Daryl Hall, and George Clinton was their cab driver who they smoked a joint with on their way to a session with Roy Ayers..."

Originally introduced to the world as the front woman for the nu-disco band Escort, Adeline spent most of 2020 soothing our frazzled nerves with a constant stream of soulful, heartwarming songs -- 21 of them in fact, including 2 EPs, a fire hot duet with Kamauu called "Mango" (the video for which has garnered nearly 5M views) and numerous other collaborations and guest appearances with artists ranging from Pastel, Kraak & Smack and Blue Lab Beats to songwriter Jonathan Singletary and up-and-coming French rapper Lisko. She has toured globally, sharing the stage with such notables as Anderson .Paak, Lee Fields, Chromeo, Big Freeda and Natalie Prass, as well as making recent appearances at Afropunk, Funk on the Rocks (Red Rocks) and Winter Jazz Fest.When she's in the studio or touring her own music, Adeline plays bass in CeeLo Green's band.

Photo Credit: Cover design by Samuel DeFrank, photo by Shervin Lainez.