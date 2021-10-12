Adele Shares New Promotional Image for Upcoming Single 'Easy On Me'

Adele has released a new promotional picture for her new single, "Easy On Me", which is set to be released Friday, October 15 at midnight UK time.

The Grammy-winner's upcoming album is suspected to be titled "30", after several billboards were seen across the world presenting the number with a background that matches a new layout on Adele's website and social media accounts.

Take a look at the new image below:

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Watch the promotional video for the new single below: