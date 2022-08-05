Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Adam Melchor Returns With New Song 'Turnham Green'

The track was released alongside an accompanying video directed by Francisco Covarrubias.

Aug. 5, 2022  

"Turnham Green," the new song from rising singer/songwriter Adam Melchor, premieres today via Warner Records alongside an accompanying video directed by Francisco Covarrubias.

Of the song, Adam states, "'Turnham Green' is a song about listening to someone's reason for hurting you, taking every step they took in your own mind and realizing you'll never be able to see the same colors they saw when they hurt you."

The new track sets the stage for more music to come from Melchor soon as he gears up to release a new body of work later this year.

Melchor moved to Los Angeles in 2018 where he had sessions with everyone from Charlie Puth to The Chainsmokers, which subsequently led to tour dates alongside Mt. Joy, Dodie, Ashe, Chelsea Cutler and Ondara. Melchor's previously released single "Real Estate" has garnered over 50 million streams to date and received critical praise.

In 2020, Melchor launched Melchor's Lullaby Hotline, where he sent out 40 original songs to over 10,000 fans. In conjunction, Melchor released a mixtape featuring his favorite tracks entitled Melchor Lullaby Hotline, Vol. 1, marking his first release on Warner Records.

Earlier this year, Melchor performed with Post Malone on "Saturday Night Live" where he sang backing vocals and recently completed a 30-date headlining tour across the country. Melchor's songwriting accolades include co-writes on Ashe's "Taylor," The Chainsmokers' "In Too Deep," Alexander 23's "Loving You Gets Hard" and Allison Ponthier's "Faking My Own Death." He has also collaborated with Briston Maroney, Lennon Stella, ELIO, Madeline The Person and more.

Watch the new music video here:




