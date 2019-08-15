Adam Lambert's 'Velvet: Side A' EP Dropping September 27; New Single 'Superpower' Out September 4

Adam Lambert has officially announced that his new EP Velvet: Side A will arrive on September 27. Described as "four years in the making," the six-track collection serves as part one of a two part project that together will form his fourth studio album. The EP's first single, "Superpower," drops September 4.



It is notable that the two singles that preceded this announcement, "New Eyes" and "Comin In Hot," do not appear on the tracklist of Side A. Whether they will appear on the project's second half remains to be seen.

Track List:

1. Superpower (Written by Adam Lambert, Tommy English, and Ilsey Juber???, produced by Tommy English)

2. Stranger You Are (Written by Adam Lambert, Steve Booker and Kes???, produced by Steve Booker)

3. Closer to You (Written by Adam Lambert, Noise Club, Asia Whiteacre???, produced by Noise Club)

4. Overglow (Written by Adam Lambert, Butch Walker, MNEK, Amy Kuney???, produced by Butch Walker)

5. Loverboy (Written by Adam Lambert, Tommy English, Gabe Simon, Angelo Petraglia???, produced by Tommy English)

6. Ready to Run (Written by Adam Lambert, Fred Ball, Kes???, produced by Fred Ball)

Listen to recent single "New Eyes" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories