Adam Chaffins Takes It A 'Little Bit At A Time' On New Frank Rogers-Prod. Single Out Now

The Nashville by way of Kentucky singer/songwriter Adam Chaffins has released his new single “Little Bit at A Time” produced by Frank Rogers (Brad Paisley, Josh Turner, Darius Rucker). The swampy ditty features Chaffins' expressive baritone stressing the importance of delayed gratification and was praised by Glide Magazine for “fusing the homespun soulful country vibe of Chris Stapleton with the cosmic sounds championed by Daniel Donato.”

“‘Little Bit at A Time' is a cosmic, country funk realization that life shouldn't be about the destination, but the journey to get there,” shares Chaffins. “It's a personal distillation of my travels in music after moving to Music City from Eastern Kentucky 14 years ago. Through all the miles logged traveling the world and all the hours spent on stage backing up other artists or playing for my own crowds, I've learned a great deal about myself and my purpose in life. Since my last solo release in 2020, I've reflected more on that journey and how an audience can connect with my story.”

The track was produced by Rogers, Chaffins, Derek Wells and Mike Fiorintino, and it's the first taste of an upcoming project produced by Rogers that Chaffins will release over the coming year. The new song follows the duet with his wife and collaborator Brit Taylor “Holdin' On, Holdin' Out” that they released this summer. Chaffins and Taylor previously appeared together on the streaming hit “Gone As It Gets” along with Meg McRee and Ben Chapman, which currently sits at over 2.5 million streams on Spotify.



Chaffins debuted as a solo artist with 2020's Some Things Won't Last LP, earning acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, Wide Open Country, The Bluegrass Situation and more. Prior to that, he spent many years as an in-demand session musician and touring musician including several years with the revolutionary bluegrass band Town Mountain. Growing up along Kentucky's Country Music Highway U.S. 23, his sound owes as much to the lush mountains of his home state as it does to the paved canyons of the city he now calls home.

Photo Credit: Natia Cinco



