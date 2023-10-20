Acraze Drops New Single 'Heard It Like This'

Iconic artist ACRAZE releases the addictive new track “Heard It Like This,” out today via Thrive Music/Capitol Records.

Sampling “Ready Set” by Joey Valence & Brae, the ferocious track was custom made to get pulses racing and feet moving. Dense and dynamic, the club anthem is the latest in a streak of dazzling singles from the Staten Island native, who is disrupting the dance music world with his floor-filling creations.

"When's the last time you heard it like this?" the rollicking track asks, before plunging into addictive beats filled with earth-shattering builds. Throughout the production, ACRAZE's painstaking attention to detail is on full display, delivering a banger that's as polished as it is infectious.

Make no mistake, it's another bold calling card from the young DJ and producer, who will play a headline show at New York City's Knockdown Center on March 1, 2024. Tickets available HERE and upcoming tour itinerary available at https://www.acrazemusic.com/tour.

“Heard It Like This” follows the release of “In A Dream” and “The Otherside,” featuring Paige Cavell, a moody, atmospheric electronic opus. It was preceded by the soaring house anthems “Take Me Away” and “Believe” ft. Goodboys. Before that came “Do It To It” ft. Cherish, ACRAZE's 2021 breakthrough hit that helped him claim the top spot on Billboard's Top New Dance/Electronic Artists 2022 year-end chart. Since then, the song has amassed over 12 billion global streams.

Photo Credit: Thomas Jimenez