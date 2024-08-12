Acclaimed Keyboardist and Composer Lao Tizer Shares 'The Labyrinth'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed keyboardist, composer and bandleader Lao Tizer has shared “The Labyrinth,” the third song and video released from The Lao Tizer Band’s upcoming album Amplify. This instrumental features violinist extraordinaire Karen Briggs (Yanni, Stanley Clarke) and flute wunderkind Danny Janklow (MONKestra, Shelea) backed by a GRAMMY-winning rhythm section. The upcoming album Amplify, which sees Tizer continuing to knock down boundaries and expand musical horizons, is due out August 23. Tizer and band have already embarked on an extensive run of tour dates to support Amplify (see below).

“’The Labyrinth’ is the last piece I completed for the forthcoming album. I wanted to include a composition that exemplified a more complex suite kind of a piece, which is something I’ve been known for on previous releases. True to its name, this song takes the listener through a myriad of moods and sections of varying complexity. Being that the nexus for the song was inspired by my now 2 1/2-year-old daughter Katya, who was sitting with me at the piano when I came up with the main hook, the track has a very special meaning to myself and my wife. And to have this outstanding ensemble bring it to life so magnificently brings my great joy and pride. It was also the very first track we recorded on Day 1 of the sessions last October, so we definitely kicked off the sessions with an ambitious number. I really hope the listeners and viewers enjoy this one deeply!” -Lao Tizer

Previously, Lao Tizer Band shared “Shades of Love,” the first original song the band ever performed with vocals, breaking new ground for the band’s sound and leading to Amplify, which features five original vocal tracks.

“”Shades of Love” represents a significant milestone for me as a songwriter and bandleader, as well as encapsulating much of what the band is about; accessible songs with extensive space for improvisation, spontaneity and high-level musicianship,” shared Tizer.

Joining Tizer on the album is American Idol sensation, RIAA Platinum Certified singer Elliott Yamin who provides lead vocals on Amplify’s 5 original vocal tracks including the previous released videos/singles, “Shades of Love,” and the R&B-tinged “Down.”

“Elliott has been an unbelievable fit for this project and the band,” Tizer enthuses. “He’s very much a throwback to a blue-eyed soul kind of vocalist. This project was a little different from his usual wheelhouse, but he’s such a naturally gifted singer that he ran with it, adding his amazingly soulful style to our harmonic, rhythmic and compositional sensibilities. He sings his butt off.”

The crossover sound that Tizer and his band explored on their previous album, 2018’s Songs From The Swinghouse, are further realized on Amplify with Yamin joining Tizer’s A-list ensemble who apply their magic to an exciting mix of smartly-grooved instrumentals and original vocal songs.

But as much as Yamin’s vocal tracks are poised to knock listeners out, their proximity to the Tizer-penned instrumentals on Amplify can’t help but highlight the keyboardist’s uncanny ability to bring an equal measure of infectiousness, excitement, and accessibility to the instrumentals on the project.

“With this record, I definitely made a conscious effort to crossover to win over more general music fans,” says Tizer. “If you have music that is melodic and grooves, you can win over a broad array of listeners.”

Without sacrificing his trademark musical sophistication, Tizer pulls this off with an almost Steely Dan-like savvy, seamlessly incorporating a host of other modern influences–from jazz to R&B to world beat to jam band–into the music on Amplify.

Invaluable to this is his band that features GRAMMY-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal (Chick Corea), Emmy-winning guitarist Chieli Minucci (Special EFX), Senegalese bassist Cheikh N'Doye (Baaba Maal), GRAMMY-winning drum phenom Gene Coye (Hiromi) and legendary GRAMMY-winning percussionist Munyungo Jackson (Stevie Wonder), as well as Rolling Stone 2022 “Bassist of the Year” nominee Anthony Crawford (Erykah Badu).

With Amplify, Tizer sets the stage for a wider audience with a broad, enticing, and personal musical vision–without a boundary in sight.

AMPLIFY TRACK LIST

Down

Boulevard Of Stars

Kat’s Groove

Why

Shades Of Love

The Labyrinth

New Orleans

Carousel

Lullaby

Tour Dates:

AUGUST

8/9 — Richmond, VA — Richmond Jazz & Music Festival @ Hippodrome Theater

8/10 — Richmond, VA — Richmond Jazz & Music Festival @ Maymont Park

8/16 — Ypsilanti, MI — John E Lawrence Summer Jazz Series

8/17 — Minneapolis, MN — The Dakota

8/18 — Aspen, CO — JAS Café – Jazz Aspen Snowmass (6:30 and 8:30pm)

8/29 — Branford, CT — Branford Jazz Series

SEPTEMBER

9/1 — High Point, NC — John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival

9/11 — Wilmington, DE — Levitt AMP! @ UAE Amphitheater

9/12 — NYC — The Iridium

9/20 — Bishop, CA — Millpond Music Festival

9/21 — Los Angeles, CA — Jazz @ Drew (Charles Drew University)

9/25 – Austin, TX – Parker Jazz Club

9/27 — Houston, TX — Empire State Jazz Café (7:00 and 9:00pm)

9/28 — San Antonio, TX — Jazz’SAlive

OCTOBER

10/4 — Los Angeles, CA — The Baked Potato

10/11 — Charlotte, NC — Middle C Jazz (6:30 and 8:30pm)

10/13 — Duck, NC — Duck Jazz Fest

NOVEMBER

11/1 — Las Vegas, NV — Myron’s @ The Smith Center

11/8 — Cancun, MX — Cancun Jazz Fest

11/9 — Cancun, MX — Cancun Jazz Fest (Lao Tizer in a Collective Show with other artists)

DECEMBER

12/7 — Pasadena, CA — Boston Court Performing Arts Center

12/20 — Ventura, CA — The Grape

12/27 Studio City, CA – The Baked Potato

12/28 — Paso Robles, CA — Libretto (6:30 and 8:30pm)

Photo credit: Alex Solca

