Abigail Osborn Releases New Single 'BOTTOM OF IT'
The Nashville-based artist drew inspiration from a personal experience with alcohol dependency to craft the emotionally resonant track.
Singer-songwriter Abigail Osborn has released her new single, 'Bottom Of It,' out now via MCA / Gatsby Records. The track follows her label debut, 'Take A Drink,' and continues to showcase the honest, emotionally rich songwriting and vivid storytelling at the heart of Osborn's music.
Built around Osborn's knack for turning deeply personal moments into songs that feel instantly relatable, 'Bottom Of It' finds the rising singer-songwriter leaning further into the candid lyricism and distinctive perspective that have become signatures of her sound.
''Bottom Of It' felt like the natural follow-up to 'Take A Drink.' I wrote it after an experience with someone who tried to fix one too many of his problems with alcohol. I brought the idea to two of my closest collaborators in Nashville, and about 45 minutes later, we had the song. I wanted to turn that experience into an anthem for anyone who's watched someone they care about keep looking for answers at the bottom of a bottle,' says Abigail Osborn.
The release arrives as Osborn continues a busy fall on the road. Following dates in Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. and Toronto supporting Aaron Rowe, she continues building momentum around a new chapter of music and her recent signing with MCA / Gatsby Records.
With 'Bottom Of It,' Osborn offers another look at what's ahead, pairing intimate storytelling with the warm, lived-in sound that has established her as an emerging voice to watch in Nashville and beyond.
About MCA
MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.
MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.
Photo Credit: Sofia Valladares
Photo Credit: Sofia Valladares
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