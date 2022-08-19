Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Abby Hamilton Releases 'Big Time (Live)'

The song is from Abby’s new EP, Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions, which will be released September 9.

Aug. 19, 2022  

Emerging country and folk-rock artist Abby Hamilton releases a new live version of her song, "Big Time." Filmed and recorded by Jon Tsang at Atlanta's Goat Farms Art Center, the performance features Abby along with her band: Ryan Allen (keys), Carson Childers (bass) Zac Hamilton (guitar) and Zach Martin (drums).

The song is from Abby's new EP, Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions, which will be released September 9, and follows the recent releases of "Fast (Live)," "Afraid of the Dark (Live)" and "Trailer Park Queen (Live)," of which Brooklyn Vegan praises, "a lovely, breezy new song that showcases Abby's grizzled-yet-soaring voice."

Born and raised in Nicholasville, KY, Abby has garnered a reputation as a captivating rising musician, opening for acts like Wynonna Judd, Shakey Graves, Backseat Lovers, Justin Wells, Kelsey Waldon and Arlo McKinley, singing at festivals including Master Musicians, Railbird and Luck Reunion and performing on a recent episode of Mountain Stage.

With influences ranging from classic country to Sheryl Crow and Bruce Springsteen, she has won over audiences with her ironic and sincere lyrical perspective and entrancing vocals.

Abby will continue to perform throughout this year including an upcoming show at Nashville's The 5 Spot as part of AmericanaFest as well as several dates supporting Kelsey Waldon later this fall. See below full tour itinerary.

Watch the new music video here:

Abby Hamilton Tour Dates

August 19-Davenport, IA-Alternating Currents Festival
August 21-Columbia, MO-Rose Music Hall
September 16-Nashville, TN-AmericanaFest @ The 5 Spot
November 30-Boston, MA-Café 939*
December 2-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Café*
December 3-Huntington, WV-The Loud*
December 8-Asheville, NC-The Grey Eagle*
December 9-Carrboro, NC-Cats Cradle*
December 10-Charlotte, NC-The Evening Muse*
*supporting Kelsey Waldon




