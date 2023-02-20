AVA LILY Releases New Single 'HAPPY SWITCH'

Ava Lily unveils triumphant new single 'Happy Switch', the follow up to last month's melodically haunting 'Nobody Breaks My Heart Like I Do'.

Produced by Gary Go, the singer-songwriter's latest offering embraces classic R&B sensibilities with a sonic playfulness, Lily's one-of-a-kind vocal running over elegant minor key. The artist's mastery in poignant lyricism sees her vulnerably discuss the theme of sobriety on 'Happy Switch'; as thumping beats mimic Lily's heartbeat with thoughtful delivery.

Of the new track, Ava Lily said: "I wrote this song in my early days of sobriety and I was just tired of feeling all my feelings. A lot of stuff bubbles to the surface when you get sober, especially at night. I was like, 'I need a happy switch so all the bad stuff can go away for the night and I can fall asleep'."

No i don't wanna cry /

Just wanna flick the happy switch and feel alright /

Instead I close my eyes and roll the dice /

I guess this is my life

'Happy Switch' follow's January's 'Nobody Breaks My Heart Like I Do' a stripped-down track on self-destruction showcasing Ava Lily's flawless falsetto and an ability to write delicate melodies with undeniable sophistication. A stunning live version was recorded in the grand backdrop of St John's Church, Hoxton and was produced by Max Bandicoot (GOOT Studio).

The two new songs launch the artist firmly into 2023, and come after 2022 releases 'Sad Party' and 'Tight Fit'. All songs will feature on Ava Lily's forthcoming second EP, Sunday Music Club, set to be released Spring 2023. The news music cements Lily as one to watch in 2023 and beyond; vocally, sonically and with her flair for storytelling.

Ava Lily's fantastic storytelling is no surprise to the industry, having written songs for some of the UK's biggest musical talents. Originally from Bristol and based in London, she has been writing music and playing piano since childhood, using songwriting as a means of expression and therapy.

After being discovered by Naughty Boy from her cover of 'I Can't Make You Love Me', Ava Lily was signed to Virgin EMI where she collaborated with artists including Emeli Sande, Professor Green, Laura Mvula and James Arthur, and upon exiting her deal co-wrote 'Common' off of ZAYN's Icarus Falls record. Through that process, Lily continued to hone her craft and develop an even deeper respect for the complex art of songwriting - and ultimately decided that she both wanted and needed to tell those stories as an artist herself.

On her last EP 'Higher Love', Lily tells a story of the powerful moment of feeling comfortable alone after a major breakup, and the strength she felt from deciding to put herself first. Her music shares the qualities of honest and empowered songwriting with elegant and soulful vocals.

Listen to the new single here: