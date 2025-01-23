AUSTIN PSYCH FEST Sets 2025 Lineup with Dinosaur Jr, Kim Gordon, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin Psych Fest 2025 brings another slate of indie rock icons, experimental rock and tripped-out sounds - from shoegaze to psychedelic rock and cumbia - to the big South Austin backyard at The Far Out Lounge.

The event has always taken an expansive interpretation of psychedelia, exploring the outer edges of the musical spectrum that continue to be informed and inspired by 1960s sonic experimentation, and a penchant for loud guitars and plenty of reverb. This year's lineup is no different. Friday night is topped off with post-rock titans EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY, and GODSPEED! YOU BLACK EMPEROR, two artists who have conjured up wildly emotive and ethereal music, without any words - a testament to the sheer power of music. Heavy psych rockers BLACK MOUNTAIN and KADAVAR round out Day One, with Austin experimentalists OCTOPUS PROJECT and more.

Saturday night brings electronic psych explorers DARKSIDE, indie icon KIM GORDON fresh off her recent Grammy nomination, the cosmic grooves of electro rock outfit STRFKR, art rock auteur GEORDIE GREEP plus WOMBO, SASAMI and more on Day Two.

Day Three brings it all together with 90s guitar rock icons DINOSAUR JR playing their landmark album Without A Sound, co-headlining with beloved indie rock trio YO LA TENGO, joined by Peruvian cumbia legends LOS MIRLOS, viral UK alt rockers BÔA, Seattle quartet LA LUZ, luminary DEAN WAREHAM of GALAXIE 500 playing tracks from the band’s legendary discography, and more incredible tunes from MYSTERY LIGHTS, HOLY WAVE and more, with additional acts for the weekend to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now. 3 DAY PASSES and SINGLE DAY tickets are available along with a limited number of Early Bird options HERE.

FRI APRIL 25

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR

BLACK MOUNTAIN • KADAVAR • OCTOPUS PROJECT • BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT • FEDERALE

JESSE SYKES & THE SWEET HEREAFTER

SAT APRIL 26

DARKSIDE • KIM GORDON • STRFKR

GEORDIE GREEP • SASAMI

CORRIDOR • WOMBO • DUMMY • ALEX MAAS • COLOR GREEN • WINDOWS

SUN APRIL 27

DINOSAUR JR PLAYS 'WITHOUT A SOUND' • YO LA TENGO

BÔA • LOS MIRLOS • LA LUZ

DEAN WAREHAM PLAYS GALAXIE 500

THE MYSTERY LIGHTS • HOLY WAVE

GARRETT T. CAPPS & NASA COUNTRY

& MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED...

AUSTIN PSYCH FEST will be held April 25-27, 2025. The Spring event precedes the renowned LEVITATION in the Fall, and marks the 3rd year of APF’s return to Austin, with an intimate setting and two stage lineup at South Austin’s The Far Out Lounge.

Austin Psych Fest began in 2008, as a DIY event and quickly expanded over the years into an international destination for the underground music scene. The event was rechristened LEVITATION, in a nod to the Austin’s psychedelic rock godfathers The 13th Floor Elevators. Austin Psych Fest returned in April 2023 celebrating its 15 year anniversary with a 3 day throwback to the original multi-stage, single venue format - bringing an intimate gathering on the Spring side of the calendar, and LEVITATION in the Fall. APF honors the city’s 1960s psychedelic rock heritage and brings it into the here and now - bringing indie rock icons, experimental rock and tripped-out sounds to an appropriately laid-back South Austin setting.

Since Austin Psych Fest’s inception, organizers have sought to create a thriving center for the independent music scene locally and internationally, in the original home of psychedelic rock: Austin, Texas. For updates and additional information, keep up with Levitation on Instagram here.

Artwork by Catie St. Jacques

Comments