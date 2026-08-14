ATARASHII GAKKO! Share TTTTOKYO Video, Set for Bumbershoot on Sept 6

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ATARASHII GAKKO! has released an official music video for TTTTOKYO, directed by Mackenzie Sheppard, continuing the rollout of the band's fourth studio album FROM TOKYO WITH LOVE. The video arrives as the Japanese group prepares for a run of North and South American festival dates, including its debut appearance at Bumbershoot Festival on Sunday, September 6.

The video follows the release of ATARASHII GAKKO!'s fourth studio album FROM TOKYO WITH LOVE, released via 88rising, which carries the meaning of magokoro — heartfelt sincerity. Spanning ten tracks that move across funk, synth-pop and rock ballads, the album includes solo-featured songs shaped around the individual personalities of ATARASHII GAKKO! members Mizyu, Rin, Kanon and Suzuka — capturing both the group's collective unity and each member's individual charm. FROM TOKYO WITH LOVE is out everywhere now.

Tracklist

Oi AG! (advance single)

TTTTOKYO

Take Me With You

Catch That Train

Kore de E

Waiting for Good Time

Dance Dance

Chanka Chanka

Leave It All Behind

UTAGE HIKARU

Tour Dates

09/6 - Bumbershoot Festival - Seattle, WA, USA

12/3 - Teatro Caupolicán - Santiago, Chile

12/5, 12/6 - Primavera Sound São Paulo 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil

12/8 - Velódromo Olímpico - Ciudad de México, Mexico

ATARASHII GAKKO! (literally meaning 'new school' in Japanese) are a four-member dance and vocal group known for their high-energy performances, self-choreographed routines, and genre-defying music. Their unique blend of pop, punk, and dance elements, paired with the rebellious spirit of Seishun (youth), has earned them critical acclaim and an international following. Signed to 88rising in 2021, their breakout track 'Otonablue' surpassed 3.3 billion plays on TikTok — including a viral TikTok collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. They have performed at Coachella, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and completed a world tour spanning 33 cities with a total audience of 110,000. In 2025, the group celebrated their 10th anniversary with their largest-ever headline show and an 18-city tour across Japan, Asia, and Australia. In 2026, they headline London's Roundhouse for their 11th Anniversary Show, before embarking on further dates across Europe and the Americas.

The new video follows ATARASHII GAKKO!'s previously released clip for OI AG! and a European tour that included stops at Colours of Ostrava in the Czech Republic, Lollapalooza Berlin, and a sold-out headline show at London's Roundhouse. The band is scheduled to continue touring in December with dates in Santiago, Chile on December 3, São Paulo, Brazil on December 6, and Mexico on December 8.

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