ASH Announce 'Race The Night' Expanded Edition Out Ash Wednesday; Acoustic Version Of 'Race The Night' Out Now

Race The Night Expanded is released via Fierce Panda Records on Ash Wednesday, February 14.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist Revealed Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs
Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024: Everything to Know About the 80's New Wave Photo 4 Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024

ASH Announce 'Race The Night' Expanded Edition Out Ash Wednesday; Acoustic Version Of 'Race The Night' Out Now

Ash have announced the release of an expanded version of their acclaimed UK Top 20 album Race The Night, achieving their highest chart placing (#14) in twenty years.

The album includes acoustic versions of album tracks 'Race The Night', 'Usual Places', 'Reward In Mind' and 'Peanut Brain' as well as an extended version of the thunderous 'Like A God', while the CD version also includes a cover of touring mates The Subways' 'Oh Yeah (Teenage Years)' and 'Race The Night (Antosh v Ash Remix).

Race The Night Expanded is released via Fierce Panda Records on Ash Wednesday (February 14 - Pre-order link here), and is preceded by the digital single release of the acoustic version of the title track today, which can be heard on streaming services here.  

The tumultuous alt-rock trio have also announced a thrilling kind of homecoming as they play a very special underplay show at the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast on January 29. The hometown bash will preceded by an interview and live session on Steve Lamacq's 6music show, all of which kicks off the 2024 edition of Independent Venue Week. The band will also play London's 100 Club as part of BRITs Week. Limited tickets are available here.

The IVW appearance follows hot on the heels of touring activity for the Race The Night album, which was released on September 15. There was an instore tour, a jaunt around the UK and Europe with The Subways and a victory lap of Ireland just before Christmas, rounded off by a Yuletide special headline at Belfast Ulster Hall.

Jan. 29 - Oh Yeah Centre, Belfast, NI
Feb. 21 - 100 Club, London, UK (Brit Awards Week Show)
July 27 - Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds, UK

USA Tour dates to be announced soon.

Photo credit: Steve Gullick



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Vide: Shane Smith & The Saints Release Video For New Song All The Way Photo
Vide: Shane Smith & The Saints Release Video For New Song 'All The Way'

Shane Smith & The Saints release a poignant new song, 'All The Way' with a powerful music video. The new collection is their first album in five years. Norther contains 13 tracks that offer the full spectrum of the group's genre-bending style – an eclectic blend of country, Southern rock, folk, and dashes of honky-tonk with four-part harmonies.

2
Cosmo Sheldrake Announces New LP Eye To The Ear & Shares New Singles Photo
Cosmo Sheldrake Announces New LP 'Eye To The Ear' & Shares New Singles

London-born Cosmo Sheldrake announces his long-awaited second studio album Eye to the Ear via Tardigrade Records. The multi-instrumentalist, producer, composer, accomplished live improviser, and field recordist also shares two singles from the album to celebrate the announcement: “Stop the Music” and “Does the Swallow Dream of Flying”.

3
The Body & Dis Fig Share New Single Dissent, Shame Photo
The Body & Dis Fig Share New Single 'Dissent, Shame'

The track's devastating force lies beyond pure noise or abrasive textures, evoking weighty emotions with a minimalist drone dirge that gradually builds into an enchanting choral passage. Suffused with a raw vulnerability and a longing for catharsis, Dis Fig's voice searches for escape in the midst of oppressive atmospheres.

4
Eliza McLamb Shares Modern Woman Single Ahead Of Debut Album Photo
Eliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album

Ahead of the release on Friday McLamb is dropping a final song, the album's focus track “Modern Woman.” McLamb's sonic masterpiece features 12 stirring glimpses into her life, including the already-released singles “16,” “Anything You Want,” “Glitter,” and “Mythologize Me.” 

More Hot Stories For You

Eliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album This FridayEliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album This Friday
Vitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In Galentine's Day Album ReleaseVitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In Galentine's Day Album Release
Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless 'Perfect Blue'Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless 'Perfect Blue'
Próxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In MarchPróxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In March

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!