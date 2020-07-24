ARO Shares 'Something' Video

Today ARO, a.k.a. Aimée Osbourne shared their latest video "Shared Something With The Night."

The video premiered exclusively with RollingStone praising, "The video shows off a duskier, more dramatic side to her aesthetic - especially the shadowy video that shows her singing the song in a church while her masked band rocks out in the dark."



On the track Aimée Osbourne describes, "The song is like a My Bloody Valentine lullaby for the romantically tormented that struggle to sleep at night. I wrote it when I was living in New York and feeling pretty alone and lost. I hadn't fully connected with who I really was and what that meant yet. Hung up on the outcome of someone else's approval of me to determine my own self-worth. This weird little song was an outlet for a lot of uncomfortability at the time."



