ARO Shares 'Something' Video

Article Pixel Jul. 24, 2020  

Today ARO, a.k.a. Aimée Osbourne shared their latest video "Shared Something With The Night."

The video premiered exclusively with RollingStone praising, "The video shows off a duskier, more dramatic side to her aesthetic - especially the shadowy video that shows her singing the song in a church while her masked band rocks out in the dark."

On the track Aimée Osbourne describes, "The song is like a My Bloody Valentine lullaby for the romantically tormented that struggle to sleep at night. I wrote it when I was living in New York and feeling pretty alone and lost. I hadn't fully connected with who I really was and what that meant yet. Hung up on the outcome of someone else's approval of me to determine my own self-worth. This weird little song was an outlet for a lot of uncomfortability at the time."

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


