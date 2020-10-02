ARI Confronts A Past Lover In New Single 'Murderer'

Listen to the new single below!

Fresh off the success of her debut EP IDIOT GRL, rising Toronto-born independent artist ARI returns with her latest single "Murderer", out now. The track marks the first single off her forthcoming Halloween-inspired EP Kiss Me, Kill Me, set for release on October 30th.

"Murderer" details a volatile relationship from ARI's past as she reflects on the emotional damage that her partner inflicted on her. ARI's haunting lyricism is juxtaposed with her ethereal vocals, perfectly encapsulating the paradox of a toxic lover. Co-produced by indie pop trio SHAED, the masterminds behind the smash hit "Trampoline", and Herag Sanbalian, "Murderer" experiments with alternative soundscapes and dark themes that elevate ARI outside of the traditional realms of pop music.

In describing the song, ARI explains: "'Murderer' is an ode to the pain you feel when a love dies. It's about all of that anger, sadness, and frantic emotion that seems to overwhelm you all at once. It makes you feel crazy. I think at some point, even if only for a moment, everyone has felt that soul-shattering heartache. This song is my way of letting out all of those feelings and hopefully it can do the same for others."

ARI made an impressive debut earlier this summer with the release of her five-track EP IDIOT GRL. The project has garnered over one million streams on Spotify alone and quickly established her as an artist to watch this year. With no plans of slowing down, ARI is gearing up to drop her second project of 2020 titled Kiss Me, Kill Me, inspired by her undying love for Halloween. Exposing her most vulnerable demons, "Murderer" offers fans an enticing glimpse of what's to come.

"Murderer" is now available worldwide across all streaming platforms.

