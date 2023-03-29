Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANNIE BLACKMAN Shares New Single 'Bug'

ANNIE BLACKMAN Shares New Single 'Bug'

Blackman's new album will be released on April 28.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Annie Blackman recently announced her forthcoming EP Bug, out on April 28th via Father/Daughter Records, and today she shares the record's title track. "Bug" follows the previously released "Ash", which saw early praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Stereogum, and more.

For Annie Blackman, the idea of the bug represents "a play within a play within a scene." "I'm not your girlfriend/But I'm a lot of little things," she sings on the title track, channeling the observational power of Katy Kirby and the plaintive, fairytale fantasies of early Taylor Swift. It adds up to something that's as transportive as anything Blackman has ever written, the experience of captured memories at their richest and most alive.

"'Bug' is a lesson in similes and metaphors that probably would have helped me in fifth grade," explains Blackman. "In it, I'm imagining all of the non-human things I feel emotionally parallel to. It was really fun to write because it felt like a true puzzle-solving, trying to make all of the figurative language work together."

Annie Blackman has been writing her way into and out of heartache since adolescence. She crafts stirringly vulnerable music to bridge the gap between the head and the heart, and untangles what it means to want. Blackman does just that on her beautiful, new EP Bug. A compulsive archivist, Blackman draws inspiration from her own diaries and the hallowed grounds of the notes app on her iPhone.

With measured vocals and hypnotic production courtesy of Evan Rasch (Skullcrusher, Runner), Bug was recorded with engineer and mixer Allen Tate of San Fermin at Better Company Studios in Brooklyn, and marks the artist's studio debut.

Listen to the new single here:

Credit: Tonje Thilesen



Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks to Host 58th ACM Awards on Prime Photo
Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks to Host 58th ACM Awards on Prime
The Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. The full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day.
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour with Kim Richey Photo
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour with Kim Richey
Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases Fish Bowl Photo
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Icelands HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on fall Photo
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'

From This Author - Michael Major


Bryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY AwardsBryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY Awards
March 28, 2023

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy, Peabody, NAACP Image and Edward R. Murrow Award winning television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony.
Meet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISEMeet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE
March 28, 2023

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim RicheyGretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim Richey
March 28, 2023

Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
March 28, 2023

Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
March 28, 2023

XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'
share