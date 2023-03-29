ANNIE BLACKMAN Shares New Single 'Bug'

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Annie Blackman recently announced her forthcoming EP Bug, out on April 28th via Father/Daughter Records, and today she shares the record's title track. "Bug" follows the previously released "Ash", which saw early praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Stereogum, and more.

For Annie Blackman, the idea of the bug represents "a play within a play within a scene." "I'm not your girlfriend/But I'm a lot of little things," she sings on the title track, channeling the observational power of Katy Kirby and the plaintive, fairytale fantasies of early Taylor Swift. It adds up to something that's as transportive as anything Blackman has ever written, the experience of captured memories at their richest and most alive.

"'Bug' is a lesson in similes and metaphors that probably would have helped me in fifth grade," explains Blackman. "In it, I'm imagining all of the non-human things I feel emotionally parallel to. It was really fun to write because it felt like a true puzzle-solving, trying to make all of the figurative language work together."

Annie Blackman has been writing her way into and out of heartache since adolescence. She crafts stirringly vulnerable music to bridge the gap between the head and the heart, and untangles what it means to want. Blackman does just that on her beautiful, new EP Bug. A compulsive archivist, Blackman draws inspiration from her own diaries and the hallowed grounds of the notes app on her iPhone.

With measured vocals and hypnotic production courtesy of Evan Rasch (Skullcrusher, Runner), Bug was recorded with engineer and mixer Allen Tate of San Fermin at Better Company Studios in Brooklyn, and marks the artist's studio debut.

Credit: Tonje Thilesen