AMP Music Summit Debut Virtual Summit

Today, AMP Music Summit announces additional speakers and topics for discussion for its fireside chats and panels for their upcoming virtual summit. AMP Music Summit is created and curated by music industry veterans Josh Levine, Seth Combs and Simon Rust Lamb, Esq. "Our summit exists to empower the music ecosphere to support and inspire each other through tales of truth and transformation, " said Simon Rust Lamb.

Exploring the impact and opportunities created by this pandemic, AMP Music Summit includes best-selling authors, thought leaders and experts from music, technology, finance, HR and business culture. Key topics include: how to lead through tough times, pivoting in the face of immense challenge, livestreaming case studies and insights, marketing and monetization, the future of the live music business, staying safe & sane, and tips for finding employment in the face of widespread unemployment. AMP Summit producers and speakers are all volunteering their time as an act of service. Donations during the Summit will be directed to COVID-19 relief funds. Details and free registration available at www.AMPmusicsummit.com.

Additional Confirmed Speakers:

Dayna Frank, CEO, First Avenue Productions, Minnesota's leading independently owned and operated concert venue and promoter (First Avenue, Fine Line, the Turf Club, the Palace Theater, and the Fitzgerald Theater), and Co-Founder and Board President of National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

"I'm excited to be a part of AMP Music Summit's responding to COVID-19. The impact on indie venues and promoters has been devastating, and the story must be told - it is what catalyzed the newly launched National Independent Venue Association. Uniting our forces will urge the federal government to allocate resources to us, and maintain public health as we reopen," said Dayna Frank.

Dede Flemming, Co-Founder & President of Do Lab, producer of Lightning in a Bottle and the Do LaB stage at the heart of Coachella.

"Having to cancel Lightning in a Bottle 2020 was one the toughest decisions my brothers and I have had to make. I look forward to sharing our story and some of the impacts and fallout that come with it and how we're looking to the future.," said Dede Flemming.



Richard Oesterreicher, CEO, Streaming Global

Steve Lieberman, Founder & CEO, SJ Lighting

Avril Stanley, Founder & Executive Director, Body&Soul

Kobi Danon, Founder & CEO, Sound & Framework

Marcos Lozada, Senior VP HR, Warner Music

FIRESIDE CHATS

Hindsight is 20/20, Reflections on the Ticket Business-20 Years Later

Fireside Chat with former Ticketmaster CEO Fred Rosen interviewed by Simon Rust Lamb

During his era at Ticketmaster, Fred Rosen architected the ticketing business as we know it today. We'll reflect on what worked and where change is required.

This Too Shall Pass, Good Times Bad Times You Know I've Had My Share

Fireside Chat with legendary music promoter Bill Silva interviewed by Josh Levine

Bill Silva has seen more than his share of ups and downs in the music business. In our talk, we'll explore lessons learned along the way and a perspective on how we can emerge stronger than before, individually and collectively.

Digital Darwinism and Driving Innovation in a Post-COVID-19 World

Fireside Chat with Saleforce's Global Innovation Evangelist Brian Solis interviewed by Seth Combs

Creating Human Connection at a Distance: Lessons Learned from a Career in Radio

Fireside Chat with KCRW's Music Director Anne Litt interviewed by Simon Rust Lamb

Anne Litt has spent her career building community through the airwaves. We'll discuss how radio is serving those needs during COVID-19 and how it can serve as an inspiration to others seeking to create connection in emerging media.

Tough Times, Tougher Teams

Fireside Chat with NY Times best-selling author Stan Slap interviewed by Seth Combs

How to stand up as a leader when everything around you is falling.

When In Doubt, Build Strength Through Numbers And Demand Results

Fireside Chat with First Avenue CEO and National Independent Venue Association Board President Dayna Frank interviewed by Simon Rust Lamb.

The impact of the virus on indie venues and promoters has been devastating, and the story must be told - it is what catalyzed the newly launched National Independent Venue Association. Uniting forces will urge the federal government to allocate resources and maintain public health as we reopen.

Setting Yourself Up For Financial Success: Now and Forever

Fireside Chat with acclaimed Napkin Finance author Tina Hey interviewed by Seth Combs



SPECIAL FEATURED PANEL

Opt-in for the Greater Good: How Far is Too Far?

Imagine a world where government officials and major companies have access to your mobility history and every person/place you interact with, including nightclubs, concerts and festivals. Technology offers us unprecedented capabilities to mitigate the COVID19 pandemic - and the possibilities profound loss of privacy, social stigmatization, and abuse by oppressive regimes.

Harper Reed (Hacker/Entrepreneur, Former CTO Obama for America)

Todd Richmond (Director, Pardee RAND Tech & Narrative Lab)

Moderator: Susan Marquis (Dean, Pardee RAND Graduate School & VP Innovation, RAND)

PANELS

Music Tech: Keeping Hope and Growth Alive in the Time of COVID-19

By finding innovative ways to support artists, the CEOs of STEM, Beatport and ViRvii are growing their companies despite the economic downturn.

Juan Dueñas (Co-Founder/CEO, ViRii; Co-Founder, My Mixtapez)

Robb McDaniels (CEO, Beatport)

Milana Rabkin (Founder/CEO, STEM)

Moderator: Simon Rust Lamb

Livestreaming Lessons Learned & Where the Hell Are We Going Now?

Join Bulldog Media and Streaming Global CEOs and DJ Reid Speed to learn where streaming production and technology is today, where it is going and what can be done to make the best experience possible for content creators and fans.

Richard Oesterreicher (CEO & President, Streaming Global)

John Petrocelli (CEO & Founder, Bulldog Media)

Reid Speed (DJ, Producer, Founder+CEO, Play Me Records)

Moderator: Seth Combs

We're All In This Together: From Inspiration to Audience

Inspired by COVID-19, music producer Dennis White wrote a song and pitched it to industry friends. In with collaboration with FOX TV exec Scott Edwards, the song became the soundtrack to a network-wide campaign.

Scott Edwards (EVP, Creative Advertising, FOX Entertainment)

Dennis White / Latroit (Artist, Producer, Publisher)

Moderator: Josh Levine

Anatomy of a Festival Postponement Cancellation + Forecasting the Future of Mass Gatherings

Veteran festival founders from Disco Donnie Presents, Do Lab and Body & Soul discuss the calculus that goes into deciding when and how to postpone or cancel, offering refunds and how to craft the message to their fans. After that, we'll hear about their ideas for what comes next.

Disco Donnie (Founder/CEO Disco Donnie Presents)

Dede Flemming (Co-Founder/President, Do Lab)

Avril Stanley (Founder & Executive Director, Body&Soul)

Moderator: Simon Rust Lamb

Podcasting Is the New Mixtape. Demystifying the Facts and Figures of Podcasting

Building brands, fans and revenue through podcasting.

Chris Denson (Creator/Host, Innovation Crush)

Clint Shaff (VP Strategy & Development, LA Times)

Moderator: Josh Levine

The Fine Art of the Pivot: Creating Opportunity in a sstorm

Extraordinary limitations serve as creative fuel in unplanned and incredibly rewarding ways, and our three highly-accomplished panelists from the creative industries will share their uplifting stories of using limitations to build new opportunities.

Rachel Miller (Founding Partner, Haven Entertainment)

Jessie Rosen (Writer, Producer, President, 20-Nothing)

Alicia Karlin (VP Global Touring & Talent, AEG Live + Co-Founder Live Lesson Masters)

Moderator: John Ochoa

Music & Brands: Connecting Brands, Fans and Music in the Year Without Touring

No one planned for this, let's make the most of it.

Jeff Castelaz (Founder, Cast Management)

Chris Monaco (Managing Director & Global Head of Music, Rogers & Cowan)

Steve Levy (CMO, Virgin Fest)

Moderator: Josh Levine

Creating New Business When The World Is Falling Apart

The obligation to create and develop new business never stops - especially when reliable sources of revenue disappear. See Tickets N. America CEO and YMU Group's Executive Manager share their stories.

Boris Patronoff (CEO, See Tickets N. America)

Andrew Goldstone (Executive Manager, YMU Group)

James Andrews, Founder, The Authenticated

Moderator: Simon Rust Lamb

Your Livestream Sucks: A Friendly Guide to Creating Outstanding Content

Explore the keys to making incredible spectacles and interesting content in and around the live music space - from the biggest stages and lighting rigs in the business, the Coachella documentary and inside an empty nightclub and beyond.

Steve Lieberman (Founder/CEO, SJ Lighting)

Kobi Danon (Founder/CEO, Sound and Framework)

Raymond Roker (Head of AEG Studios, AEG)

Moderator: Zel McCarthy

Hiring, Layoffs, and Furloughs: Navigating Feelings and Labor Law

Work forces, human beings, are undergoing rapid transitions in response to disappearing revenue. Hiring and firing is always tricky, but at the scale of furloughs and terminations happening now, careful decision-making and execution will make or break the company's reputation and ability to bring back its most qualified workers when times change.

An Ruda (Partner, Bartko, Zenkel, Bunzel)

Joanna Combs (HR Executive & Consultant)

Marcos Lozada (Senior VP HR, Warner Music)

Moderator: Josh Levine





