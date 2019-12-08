AMP Concerts Announces December/January Concert Information

2019 was an epic year for AMP Concerts, but it's time to close it out with some really lovely musical events. A nice run of singer/songwriters takes place this week (Gregory Alan Isakov and Iris Dement) and for the second straight year they will be helping with one of New Mexico's most unique holiday celebrations - the enchanting farolitos of Light Among the Ruins at Jemez Historic Site. The year wraps up with a pair of free library shows with Q Brass, whom many folks know from their holiday performances at River of Lights and the Festival of Trees.

Next year starts strong with shows from the delicate and popular folk duo Mandolin Orange, two world-class songwriters - Dar Williams and Sean McConnell, and peerless guitar virtuoso Eric Johnson. They're also launching a new and free emerging artist series in Santa Fe with Flagstaff folk quintet Tow'rs, and there will be traditional Italian music ensemble Newpoli for an extended residency with a jam packed week of activity.

Schedule:

December 17: Q Brass - Lomas Tramway Library (Albuquerque)

December 18: Q Brass - Taylor Ranch Library (Albuquerque)

January 14: Mandolin Orange - KiMo Theatre (Albuquerque)

January 15: Dar Williams - James A Little Theater (Santa Fe)

January 22: Sean McConnell - GiG (Santa Fe)

January 24: Eric Johnson - KiMo Theatre (Albuquerque)

January 28: Newpoli - Special Collections Library (Albuquerque)

January 28: Tow'rs - Rufina Taproom (Santa Fe)

January 29: Newpoli - Cherry Hills Library (Albuquerque)

January 30: Newpoli - The Cooperage (Albuquerque)

January 31: Newpoli - N4th Theater (Albuquerque)

January 31: Newpoli - Paradiso (Santa Fe)





