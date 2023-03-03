AMEME Releases New Single 'Kaleta'

West African DJ and producer AMÉMÉ continues his hit streak with new single "Kaleta", out on his own imprint One Tribe Records.

An Afro House mover, "Kaleta" evokes a carnival atmosphere with its frenzied percussion, spiritual chants, and pulsing bass. AMÉMÉ's masterful production skills are in full flow as bursts of arpeggiated synth accelerate the track toward an electrifying climax. The song samples vocals by AMÉMÉ's Mum which he recorded 8 years ago in NYC and revisited 5 years later when he moved to Berlin.

Named after a holiday tradition in Benin in which children dress up in costumes and masks and fill the streets, the track is a "celebration with song and dance, embodying happiness, joy, family and community", says AMÉMÉ. "It's the perfect interpretation of what jungle tech is, with its rhythm and drum orientation, high energy, and a touch of synthesizers."

West African native AMÉMÉ channels his cultural roots and ancestry into everything he does. Born and raised in Benin, AMÉMÉ (Hubert Sodogandji) helms One Tribe, a global community and brand identity centered on unity and good vibes. His visionary capabilities and unwavering dedication have been the catalyst behind the rapid growth and proliferation of both his musical endeavors and One Tribe as a whole.

AMÉMÉ has a busy year ahead with a number of bookings at some of the biggest and unique festivals including Envision Festival (Costa Rica), EDC Mexico (Mexico City, MX), CRSSD (San Diego, CA), SXM Festival (Saint-Martin), Tomorrowland (Belgium), Lightning In A Bottle (Central Valley, CA), OffSónar (Barcelona), Pal Norte (Monterrey Nuevo León, MX) and Sunwaves (Romania), just to name a few.

Following up on the success of his last EP Power, which established AMÉMÉ's position at the forefront of the Afro House revolution, the West African continues to evolve his sound with his latest single. Sporting AMÉMÉ's signature blend of rich eclectic grooves, tribal percussion, and spiritual vocals, "Kaleta" once again breathes new life into the genre.

Listen to the new single here: