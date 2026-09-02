AMBLE Release Official Video for New Single "LAST RITES"

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Irish folk trio AMBLE have released the official video for their new single 'LAST RITES,' following what the band describes as a triumphant mainstage performance on Sunday night at Electric Picnic, Ireland's premier music festival. The release comes as the band prepares for its forthcoming second studio album, LOVE AND ALL ITS WARES, set for worldwide release on January 29th via Warner Records.

The video was filmed at the Tramore Amusement Park in Waterford, Ireland and stars 'Say Nothing' and 'House of Guinness' actor Seamus O'Hara.

''Last Rites' is about finding your true self in the chaos of life,' says AMBLE. 'When the internal voice in your head and the external voices around you are pulling in different directions, retaining a true version of yourself becomes increasingly difficult. However, as these periods descend into further confusion and uncertainty, there is always an inner belief that the true self will return.'

The video follows the amusement park's main clown, feeling tired and exhausted, but gets energised and hopeful as he moves through the day and encounters his fellow co-workers (starring AMBLE members Robbie, Oisin and Ross) along with park attendants enjoying their time. The video ends on a joyful note, as Seamus walking through his peers, witnessing their joy, ultimately rediscovers what makes work so meaningful to him.

The video was produced by Heritage, who have previously worked with Hozier, Dermot Kennedy, Ed SHeeran, KSI and many more, and directed by Saoirse Johnston.

Following their platinum-selling single 'The Swell,' 'Last Rites' brings AMBLE's famous live energy into the studio with their most robust sound yet. Robbie Cunningham, Oisin McCaffrey, and Ross McNerney rounded out with members of their touring unit, unfurling a gorgeous tumult of textures. Across it all, Robbie sings about both the toll of touring and the beauty of sharing their songs with the world: 'My words are tired, my feet are sore / Yet I keep on talking, I'm walking more and more.'

'Last Rites' is the new single taken from the band's forthcoming second studio album LOVE AND ALL ITS WARES, produced by Philip Weinrobe (Big Thief, Adrianne Lenker, Billy Marten and Ye Vagabonds). The album marks a major sonic evolution - moving from the simpler, dream-like quality of their chart-topping debut album Reverie, to a bigger sound exploring a wider spectrum of emotion. Themes of love and idealism are paired against the exhaustion of a non-stop touring schedule and a chaotic existence on the road.

Tracklist

Sing All Day

The Heather Calls

Restless Church Bells

Little World Of Mine

Love And All Its Wares

Only To Rhyme

Last Rites

As Good As Today

The Swell

Into A Dream

Poets Run The Land

Amble Tour Dates

Sep 28 – Sheffield, UK @ Octagon Centre

Sep 30 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow [SOLD OUT]

Oct 02 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall

Oct 03 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester [SOLD OUT]

Oct 05 – Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Rock City

Oct 06 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff University Students' Union [SOLD OUT]

Oct 08 – Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton [SOLD OUT]

Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Oct 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Oct 26 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Oct 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

Oct 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Oct 30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Nov 01 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

Nov 02 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Nov 03 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre

Nov 06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

Nov 07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount [SOLD OUT]

Nov 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts [SOLD OUT]

Nov 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]

Nov 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Nov 14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov 16 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Nov 17 – Austin, TX @ Emo's

Nov 18 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo

Jun 23, 2027 – Belfast, Ireland @ Belsonic [SOLD OUT]

Jun 24, 2027 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle [SOLD OUT]

Jun 29, 2027 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

Jul 03, 2027 – Limerick, Ireland @ Thomond Park

Jul 08, 2027 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

Jul 09, 2027 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Park [SOLD OUT]

About Amble

Channeling the power of tried-and-true friendship and tapping into the serenity of the surrounding countryside, Irish trio AMBLE harness a rare magic threaded into the fabric of their novelistic folk. The group — Robbie Cunningham (lead vocals/guitar), Ross McNerney (mandolin/bouzouki/banjo), and Oisin McCaffrey (guitar/vocals) — have unassumingly gone from quitting their day jobs in rural Western Ireland to the doorstep of an international breakthrough buoyed by over 229 million streams and sold-out shows around the world.

After just one gig together, they unlocked uncanny creative interplay with each member penning songs and pouring life experience into the lyrics. AMBLE fueled buzz with breakouts 'Mariner Boy' and 'Lonely Island,' but life changed as they signed with Warner Records in 2024. Following the release of their debut EP, The Commons, word of the band's captivating live presence spread as they canvased North America and Europe with packed houses on both sides of the Atlantic. Their intimate storytelling, and authenticity marry seamlessly with no-frills acoustic instrumentation, serene soundscapes, and heavenly natural harmonies.

AMBLE released their full-length debut LP, Reverie in May 2025 which topped the charts in their homeland and became the year's most-streamed Irish LP. This was followed up with a September 2025 four-song EP HAND ME DOWNS. Towards the end of 2025 into 2026, AMBLE would release a new song 'The Rarest Hour,' and perform to the largest audiences of their career and traveled further afield to perform in packed venues in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea and more.

This spring, the trio released LIVE IN DUBLIN II and returned to tour the world including a run of stadium dates in Ireland. At the start of June 2026, AMBLE made their debut at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, graced the main stage at Bonnaroo Festival and began their run of US stadium dates with Ed SHeeran and Dermot Kennedy.

AMBLE followed their June 2026 single 'The Swell,' with another new track 'Last Rites,' released in August. AMBLE has also contributed to 20th Century Paddy - The Songs of Shane MacGowan, the ultimate tribute MacGowan set for release this November. Their second studio album LOVE AND ALL ITS WARES, along with worldwide tours is on the horizon for January 2027.

Photo Credit: Adam Heffernan



Photo Credit: Adam Heffernan

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