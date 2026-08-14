Photos: AMBLE to Release New Single LAST RITES via Warner Records

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Irish folk trio AMBLE is set to release a new single, LAST RITES, via Warner Records. The band describes the song as a meditation on holding onto one's true self amid internal and external pressures, with the recurring line 'He was a good man, give it time' anchoring its message.





''Last Rites' is about finding your true self in the chaos of life. When the internal voice in your head and the external voices around you are pulling in different directions, retaining a true version of yourself becomes increasingly difficult.

However, as these periods descends into further confusion and uncertainty - there is always an inner belief that the true self will return.

'He was a good man, give it time'.

The extended outro embodies the message of this song. It is hard to see the truth in a chaotic world, but it is there!' -- Amble

Track Credits

Written By: Robert Cunningham, Oisin McCaffrey, Ross Mc Nerney

Philip Weinrobe: Producer, Engineer, Mixer

Liz Meier: Assistant Engineer

Alex Borwick: Assistant Engineer

Cian Synnott: Assistant Engineer

Recorded at: Grouse Lodge Studios, Ireland and Sugar Mountain, NY

Mixed by: Philip Weinrobe at Sugar Mountain, NY

Mastered by: Nathan Dantzler, assisted by Harrison Tate, at The Hit Lab, Nashville TN

Performed By

Robbie Cunningham - Voice

Oisin McCaffrey - Acoustic Guitar, Voice

Ross McNerney - Acoustic Guitar, Banjo, Voice

Liam Watts - Bass Guitar

Matt Evans - Drums

Zosha Warpeha - Violin

Nuria Graham - Piano

Adam Brisbin - Electric Guitar

Lyrics

My words are tired

My feet are sore

Yet I keep on talking

I'm walking more and more

My eyes are closing

My ears are full

Colours never been brighter

And music never dull

If Speak you must

Let it be free

My smile is fading

Time for lies is done

My teeth will light up this room

In truth no longer fun

My hand shake is softer

Empathy I must remind

In person I'll stand eye to eye

He was a good man give it time

If Speak you must

Let it be free

But do not ask

Anymore of me

Im tired of the road

I Can't sit still at home

So many eyes on me

I've Never felt so alone

No breathing thud

In a hollow chest

Why won't you leave me be

Why won't you let me rest

If Speak you must

Let it be free

Do not ask

Anymore of me

If Speak you must

Let it be free

Do not ask

Anymore of me

Channeling the power of tried-and-true friendship and tapping into the serenity of the surrounding countryside, Irish trio Amble harness a rare magic threaded into the fabric of their novelistic folk. The group — Robbie Cunningham (lead vocals/guitar), Ross McNerney (mandolin/bouzouki), and Oisin McCaffrey (guitar/vocals) — have unassumingly gone from quitting their day jobs in rural Western Ireland to the doorstep of an international breakthrough buoyed by over 300+ million streams and sold-out shows around the world. After just one gig together, they unlocked uncanny creative interplay with each member penning songs and pouring life experience into the lyrics. Amble fueled buzz with breakouts 'Mariner Boy' and 'Lonely Island,' but life changed when the band received a call from Warner Records with an offer. Signing to the label in 2024, the band had an unimaginable past year that spawned their EP The Commons and a captivating live presence, as they canvased North America and Europe with packed houses on both sides of the Atlantic. Their relatability, intimate storytelling, and authenticity marry seamlessly with no-frills acoustic instrumentation, serene soundscapes, and heavenly natural harmonies. In May 2025, Amble released their full-length debut LP, Reverie [Warner Records], which topped the charts in their homeland and became the year's most-streamed Irish LP. This was followed up with a September four-song EP HAND ME DOWNS. Towards the end of 2025 into 2026, Amble would release a new song 'The Rarest Hour,' and perform to the largest audiences of their career and traveled further afield to perform in packed venues in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea and more. This spring, the trio released LIVE IN DUBLIN II and returned to tour the world including a run of stadium dates in Ireland. At the start of June 2026, Amble made their debut at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, graced the main stage at Bonnaroo Festival and started their run of US stadium dates with Ed SHeeran and Dermot Kennedy. Amble followed their June 2026 single 'The Swell,' with another new track 'Last Rites,' released August 14, '26. Amble have also contributed to 20th Century Paddy - The Songs of Shane MacGowan, the ultimate tribute MacGowan set for release this November. Their 2nd album is on the horizon for January 2027.

2026 Amble Tour Dates

Aug 09 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival ~

Aug 20 – Limerick, Ireland @ Live at the Docklands [SOLD OUT]

Aug 21 – Limerick, Ireland @ Live at the Docklands [SOLD OUT]

Aug 22 – Limerick, Ireland @ Live at the Docklands [SOLD OUT]

Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Oct 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Oct 26 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Oct 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

Oct 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Oct 30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Nov 01 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

Nov 02 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Nov 03 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre

Nov 06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

Nov 07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount [SOLD OUT]

Nov 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts [SOLD OUT]

Nov 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]

Nov 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Nov 14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov 16 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Nov 17 – Austin, TX @ Emo's

Nov 18 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo

LAST RITES was written by Robbie Cunningham, Oisin McCaffrey, and Ross McNerney, and produced, engineered, and mixed by Philip Weinrobe at Sugar Mountain, NY, with additional recording at Grouse Lodge Studios in Ireland. The track was mastered by Nathan Dantzler at The Hit Lab in Nashville. AMBLE signed with Warner Records and previously released the EP THE COMMONS, along with a full-length debut LP.

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