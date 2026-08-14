AMBLE to Release Album LOVE AND ALL ITS WARES, Fall Tour Selling Fast

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Irish folk trio AMBLE announced their second studio album, LOVE AND ALL ITS WARES, set for release January 29 via Warner Records. The band also released a new single from the album, LAST RITES, which addresses finding peace amid the chaos of a life lived to the fullest. Alongside the album announcement, AMBLE revealed additional UK/EU tour dates for 2027, while their fall North American tour continues to draw strong ticket demand.

Amble also announced their most extensive tour to date for 2027 in Ireland and the UK, starting with Belfast's Belsonic festival on June 23 and including stops at Dublin's 12th century Malahide Castle and Limerick's Thomond Park rugby stadium, plus Glasgow, Manchester, and London. Various pre-sales begin Tuesday, August 18, at 9:00 a.m. local time, while public on-sale launches one week from today — on Friday, August 21, at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Following recent standout sets at major U.S. festivals like Newport Folk, Lollapalooza Chicago, and Outside Lands, Amble were also just announced as headliners at Ireland's biggest annual festival, Electric Picnic, on August 30, 2027. Their most extensive North American run yet kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 22 and wraps up in Dallas, Texas, on November 18. The entire tour is nearly sold out months in advance.

Following their June single 'The Swell,' 'Last Rites' brings Amble's live energy into the studio with their most robust sound yet Robbie Cunningham, Oisin McCaffrey, and Ross McNerney rounded out with members of their touring unit, unfurling a gorgeous tumult of textures. Across it all, Robbie sings about both the toll of touring and the beauty of sharing their songs with the world: 'My words are tired, my feet are sore / Yet I keep on talking, I'm walking more and more / My eyes are closing, my ears are full / Colours never been brighter, and music never dull.'

''Last Rites' is about finding your true self in the chaos of life,' says Amble. 'When the internal voice in your head and the external voices around you are pulling in different directions, retaining a true version of yourself becomes increasingly difficult. However, as these periods descend into further confusion and uncertainty, there is always an inner belief that the true self will return. 'He was a good man, give it time.' The extended outro embodies the message of this song. It is hard to see the truth in a chaotic world, but it is there!'

Love And All Its Wares was produced by Philip Weinrobe (Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, Tomberlin, and Theo Katzman) and marks a major sonic evolution - moving from the simpler, dream-like quality of their chart-topping 2025 debut album Reverie to a bigger sound exploring a wider spectrum of emotion. Themes of love and idealism are paired against the exhaustion of a non-stop touring schedule and a chaotic existence on the road.

While Reverie was tracked by Robbie, Ross & Oisín live in various rooms across Ireland in 2023/2024, Love And All Its Wares came together in a single three week creative outpouring in Grouse Lodge Recording Studios, Westmeath in April of 2026.

The new songs continue an extraordinary streak for Amble, who made their American television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show on May 29. Then, on June 11, they played Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry for the first time (premiering 'The Swell'), before making their Bonnaroo main stage debut the next day. The day after that, Amble opened for Ed SHeeran at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, playing to over 70,000 fans. They also recently wrapped a European and UK tour supporting Dermot Kennedy.

In April, Amble released the single 'Moral Victory,' an immersive swirl of strum, strings, and harmonium that depicts a fading picture of romance with both personal tenderness and poetic grace. That poignant work added to the new chapter they opened up with 'The Rarest Hour,' a beautifully spare, classic Irish ballad that explores nostalgia's bittersweet pull and the indifference of time. They also recently released a music video for 2024 fan-favorite 'Of Land and Sea,' complete with footage of their homeland.

Amble's massive 2026 follows a phenomenal 2025 in which they toured U.S. arenas and stadiums with Hozier, sold 130,000 headline tickets, amassed 300+M global streams, and released their album Reverie, which held #1 on the Irish charts for multiple weeks, giving Amble the biggest Irish debut since 2018 and becoming the country's most streamed Irish LP of the year. Led by songs like 'Lonely Island,' 'Mary's Pub,' and 'Schoolyard Days' — whose videos have each surpassed 2 million views — the set was praised by NPR, Rolling Stone, and Stereogum, while igniting a rapidly growing global fanbase.

Before last year was out, Amble released their Hand Me Downs EP and, in December, headlined three sold-out nights at Dublin's 3Arena, playing to over 40,000 fans in total. They captured that homecoming on February's Live From Dublin II, which confirms Amble's reputation as one of the most beloved and engaging live acts on the planet.

Amble also won big at Ireland's RTE Choice Music Prize in March, taking home awards for Single of the Year ('Schoolyard Days') and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The three real-life friends' meteoric rise is a testament to their dedication: The trio only came together in late 2022 after quitting their day jobs as school teachers and a data scientist in rural Western Ireland. Only three and a half years ago, Amble were playing small clubs and intimate rooms.

Love And All Its Wares Tracklisting

1 Sing All Day

2 The Heather Calls

3 Restless

4 Church Bells

5 Little World Of Mine

6 Love And All Its Wares

7 Only To Rhyme

8 Last Rites

9 As Good As Today

10 The Swell

11 Into A Dream

12 Poets Run The Land

Amble 2026/2027 Tour Dates

Aug 20 – Limerick, Ireland @ Live at the Docklands [SOLD OUT]

Aug 21 – Limerick, Ireland @ Live at the Docklands [SOLD OUT]

Aug 22 – Limerick, Ireland @ Live at the Docklands [SOLD OUT]

Aug 30 – Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic 2026

Sep 28 – Sheffield, UK @ Octagon Centre

Sep 30 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow [SOLD OUT]

Oct 02 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall

Oct 03 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester [SOLD OUT]

Oct 05 – Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Rock City

Oct 06 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff University Students' Union [SOLD OUT]

Oct 08 – Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton [SOLD OUT]

Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ, US @ Crescent Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA, US @ The Belasco

Oct 24 – San Francisco, CA, US @ The Fillmore [SOLD OUT]

Oct 26 – Seattle, WA, US @ The Showbox

Oct 27 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Orpheum

Oct 29 – Minneapolis, MN, US @ First Avenue

Oct 30 – Chicago, IL, US @ Riviera Theatre

Nov 01 – Detroit, MI, US @ Saint Andrew's Hall

Nov 02 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ History [SOLD OUT]

Nov 03 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ The Bronson [SOLD OUT]

Nov 06 – Boston, MA, US @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

Nov 07 – Brooklyn, NY, US @ Brooklyn Paramount [SOLD OUT]

Nov 10 – Philadelphia, PA, US @ Theatre of Living Arts [SOLD OUT]

Nov 11 – Washington, DC, US @ 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]

Nov 13 – Atlanta, GA, US @ Terminal West [SOLD OUT]

Nov 14 – Nashville, TN, US @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov 16 – New Orleans, LA, US @ House of Blues

Nov 17 – Austin, TX, US @ Emo's Austin

Nov 18 – Dallas, TX, US @ Echo Lounge

Feb 09 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala But

Feb 10 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

Feb 12 – Milan, Italy @ Santeria Toscana 31

Feb 13 – Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

Feb 14 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Plaza Zürich [SOLD OUT]

Feb 16 – Vienna, Austria @ Arena

Feb 17 – Prague, Czech Republic @ MeetFactory

Feb 18 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

Feb 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

Feb 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

Feb 22 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

Feb 24 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

Feb 25 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Feb 26 – Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max [SOLD OUT]

Mar 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

Mar 03 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

Mar 04 – Paris, France @ Le Trianon

Jun 23 – Belfast, Ireland @ Belsonic

Jun 24 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

Jun 29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

Jul 03 – Limerick, Ireland @ Thomond Park

Jul 08 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

Jul 09 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Park

About Amble

Channeling the power of tried-and-true friendship and tapping into the serenity of the surrounding countryside, Irish trio Amble harness a rare magic threaded into the fabric of their novelistic folk. The group — Robbie Cunningham (lead vocals/guitar), Ross McNerney (mandolin/bouzouki/banjo), and Oisin McCaffrey (guitar/vocals) — have unassumingly gone from quitting their day jobs in rural Western Ireland to the doorstep of an international breakthrough buoyed by over 300+ million streams and sold-out shows around the world.

After just one gig together, they unlocked uncanny creative interplay with each member penning songs and pouring life experience into the lyrics. Amble fueled buzz with breakouts 'Mariner Boy' and 'Lonely Island,' but life changed when the band received a call from Warner Records with an offer. Signing to the label in 2024, the band had an unimaginable past year that spawned their EP The Commons and a captivating live presence, as they canvased North America and Europe with packed houses on both sides of the Atlantic.

In May 2025, Amble released their full-length debut LP, Reverie [Warner Records], which topped the charts in their homeland and became the year's most-streamed Irish LP. This was followed up with a September four-song EP HAND ME DOWNS. Towards the end of 2025 into 2026, Amble would release a new song 'The Rarest Hour,' and perform to the largest audiences of their career and traveled further afield to perform in packed venues in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea and more.

This spring, the trio released LIVE IN DUBLIN II and returned to tour the world including a run of stadium dates in Ireland. At the start of June 2026, Amble made their debut at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, graced the main stage at Bonnaroo Festival and began their run of US stadium dates with Ed SHeeran and Dermot Kennedy. Amble followed their June 2026 single 'The Swell,' with another new track 'Last Rites,' released in August.

Amble has also contributed to 20th Century Paddy - The Songs of Shane MacGowan, the ultimate tribute MacGowan set for release this November. Their second studio album Love And All Its Wares, is on the horizon for release on January 29 2027. Amble will tour the world in 2027.

Photo Credit: Adam Heffernan



Photo Credit: Adam Heffernan

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