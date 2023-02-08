Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALTER BRIDGE Announce May Headline Tour Dates With Special Guest Sevendust

Feb. 08, 2023  

With their new single "Holiday" currently in the Top 30 at Active Rock radio and a bunch of recent sold-out U.S. tour dates, acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge are announcing a May run of headline tour dates in support of their recent album Pawns & Kings.

The 2023 Pawns & Kings US Tour will be adding nine new stops to the tour as well as a recently announced festival appearance at Welcome To Rockville on May 20th. The new headline dates will kick off on May 6th in Greensboro, NC and wrap up on May 19th in Dothan, AL.

Special guests Sevendust will be joining Alter Bridge on the tour that will make stops in Charlotte, NC (May 9th); Chattanooga, TN (May 14th) and New Orleans, LA (May 17th) to name a few. More information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found here.

Pawns & Kings - the band's seventh studio album - was released worldwide on October 14th via Napalm Records. From the opening riffs of "This Is War" to the title track album closer "Pawns & Kings," Alter Bridge returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic.

Songs like "Dead Among The Living," "Holiday" and "Last Man Standing" showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for. The album offers numerous epic adventures, with three songs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus "Fable Of The Silent Son" clocks in at 8:29 and is the longest recorded song in the band's catalog - a distinction held by "Blackbird" until now.

Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on "Stay," an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favorite live. The latest single "Holiday" has been a fan favorite since it was made public and is currently one of the most added songs at Active Rock radio.

The "Holiday" video marks the return of longtime video collaborator Dan Sturgess of Sturge Media - known for capturing the band's iconic performance with the Parallax Orchestra on Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall. The song is currently impacting US radio.

The band have also released lyric videos for the title track "Pawns & Kings," the popular "Sin After Sin" and album opener "This Is War." These songs all found their way into the band's set list during their European tour. Known for its signature dual-guitar attack backed by a driving rhythm section, the album's debut single "Silver Tongue" shot up the charts around the globe and is currently still in the Top 25 in Canada.

Its animated music video was created and directed by Ollie Jones of Better Feeling Films (Myles Kennedy, Prodigy, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets) and has garnered over 1.5 million views and counting. Pawns & Kings found its way on numerous 2022 year-end lists around the world and was produced by longtime collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

May Tour Dates with Sevendust

May 6 - GREENSBORO, NC - Piedmont Hall

May 7 - MYRTLE BEACH, SC - House Of Blues

May 9 - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore

May 11 - LOUISVILLE, KY - Palace Theatre

May 13 - CHEROKEE, NC - Harrah's Cherokee (No Sevendust)

May 14 - CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Signal

May 16 - PENSACOLA, FL - Saenger Theatre

May 17 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Fillmore

May 19 - DOTHAN, AL - The Plant

May 20 - DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Welcome To Rockville (Alter Bridge Festival Appearance)

Current North American Tour Dates

Feb 10 - WATERLOO, NY - Del Lago Casino Resort (On sale soon) ^

Feb 11 - TORONTO, ON - HISTORY ^ (Sold Out)

Feb 14 - DETROIT, MI - The Fillmore *

Feb 15 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre *

Feb 17 - PRIOR LAKE, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom * (Sold Out)

Feb 18 - CHICAGO, IL - The Riviera Theatre * (Low Ticket Alert)

Mar 10 - QUAPAW, OK - Downstream Casino Resort #

Mar 11 - KANSAS CITY, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

Mar 14 - CHESTERFIELD, MO - The Factory #

Mar 15 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Criterion #

Mar 17 - HOUSTON, TX - 713 Music Hall #

Mar 18 - DALLAS, TX - South Side Ballroom #

Mar 20 - DENVER, CO - Mission Ballroom #

Mar 21 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Union Event Center #

Mar 23 - SEATT﻿LE, WA - The Paramount Theatre #

Mar 25 - AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^ (Sold Out)

Mar 26 - AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^

Mar 28 - ANAHEIM, CA - House Of Blues #

Mar 29 - TEMPE, AZ - Marquee Theatre #

Mar 31 - RENO, NV - Silver Legacy's Grande Expo Hall #

Apr 1 - HIGHLAND, CA - Yaamava Theater at Yaamava Casino Resort ^

^ Alter Bridge - Mammoth WVH

* Alter Bridge - Mammoth WVH - Red

# Alter Bridge - Mammoth WVH - Pistols At Dawn



