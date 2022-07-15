Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ABISHA Shares Sophomore EP 'Everything Falls Into Place'

ABISHA Shares Sophomore EP 'Everything Falls Into Place'

Everything Falls Into Place is the follow up of her 2020 debut EP, Scorpio.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 15, 2022  

ABISHA has shared her long-anticipated sophomore EP titled Everything Falls Into Place, out today via Spindle Music. The record navigates through intimate themes of personal growth and relationships with empowering confidence and optimism. Every song invites her audience to indulge in the spontaneous and playful style of her craft that showcase her versatility in taking the garage genre to reinvigorating territories.

Speaking of her new record, ABISHA says, "Everything Falls Into Place EP means a lot to me. It's so personal, so open and it represents my journey of finding love and true happiness that have changed my life. It represents my path from acknowledging that I deserved better, to finding better. It's also a journey of self-discovery and self-love by embracing who I am. I wrote this whole record alongside Greg West and Dan Ferrari Lane who also produced it. I love working with them because I'm so comfortable with them yet every time we write a song, they manage to push me out of my comfort zone! They're incredibly talented and I'm so grateful to have had them create this body of music with me."

The EP is comprised of her previous releases 'If You Were Mine' and 'Home To You' which has landed support from Spotify's New Dance Revolution, Notion, Wonderland, Consequence, Dummy Mag, Queerty, and more. "The garage theme throughout the record wasn't planned but we made 'If You Were Mine' together, followed by 'Home To You' and we just loved the flow of it, so we rolled with it! I think it just further emphasises the positive energy throughout the songs," shares ABISHA.

In addition, it also includes her latest single 'Say Wherever' and title track 'Everything Falls Into Place' ft. Double S. "I'm feeling so grateful at the moment for finally feeling aligned and supported both personally and professionally, and I feel that this comes across in the EP," she further adds. Featuring two new tracks 'Stick Around' and 'Past Life,' each track highlights her knack of crafting personal narratives backed by head-nodding riffs that make her a dynamic storyteller.

Everything Falls Into Place is the follow up of her 2020 debut EP, Scorpio, where she took her listeners into a vulnerable journey of self-acceptance. Her authenticity and avant-garde sound have garnered support from heavyweight tastemakers across the globe including DAZED, i-D, Billboard / Billboard Pride, BBC Introducing, COLORSXSTUDIOS, Earmilk, gal-dem, Complex, DUMMY, High Snobiety, NYLON, Gay Times and many more. In an exclusive interview with Billboard she shared, "I'm discovering who I am as an artist, I'm also discovering who I am as a person, and I've finally gotten to a place where I'm happy to stand out and express myself every way I can."

Outside of music, she has been paving her way in the fashion space while supporting causes that are close to her heart. Recently signed to Select Model Management in London, she has previously worked in campaigns with global brands including with FootLocker EU for their #ShoesDontChangeTheWorld campaign and many more. Additionally, her latest ambassadorship with the non-profit organisation MindOut has also given her the opportunity to use her platforms to advocate for LGBTQ+ mental health.

Listen to the new EP here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


ONErpm Partners with Dolby to Launch New Art Piece from ELOHIM
July 14, 2022

The 18-minute installation will be displayed in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at the Dolby Screening Room - Hollywood Vine in Los Angeles, CA on July 21, 2022 by invitation only. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos take this cinematic art experience to the next level by helping fans connect with Elohim in a deeper, more emotional way.
Debbie Gibson Featured in New SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION Episode
July 14, 2022

Multi-platinum selling pop icon Debbie Gibson returns to Long Island, N.Y. to surprise her longtime friend and manager, Heather Moore, with a ranch-style home renovation. Debbie’s time in Long Island becomes an emotional journey, as she visits many of the people and places from her childhood that helped shape her into the person she is now.
NOT A TOY Release New Single 'BAD MOOD'
July 14, 2022

Branson Hoog, Benji Spoliansky, Jeremy Marmor, and TJ Wessel are all beatmakers and producers. Art shows, tattoo culture, and streetwear are all part of their creative identity. These four high-school friends cut their teeth skateboarding, breakdancing, and playing punk and emo gigs in Colorado. Watch the new music video now!
Nick Perri And The Underground Thieves Cover The Neil Young Classic 'My My Hey Hey,
July 14, 2022

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves, the Philadelphia-based independent rock band led by artist/songwriter/producer Nick Perri, have released a blistering cover of Neil Young’s classic song “My My Hey Hey” available on all digital streaming services. The group has also unveiled a new video for “My My Hey Hey.'
JOESEF Shares Brand New Single 'East End Coast'
July 14, 2022

Scottish soul artist Joesef releases new single “East End Coast”, about the unconditional love he feels from his hometown of Glasgow, and the universal feeling of seeking safety in familiar places and people. Moving to London last year, the only place that felt like home was the studio with Ivor Novello Award Winning producer Barney Lister.