ABISHA Shares Sophomore EP 'Everything Falls Into Place'

ABISHA has shared her long-anticipated sophomore EP titled Everything Falls Into Place, out today via Spindle Music. The record navigates through intimate themes of personal growth and relationships with empowering confidence and optimism. Every song invites her audience to indulge in the spontaneous and playful style of her craft that showcase her versatility in taking the garage genre to reinvigorating territories.

Speaking of her new record, ABISHA says, "Everything Falls Into Place EP means a lot to me. It's so personal, so open and it represents my journey of finding love and true happiness that have changed my life. It represents my path from acknowledging that I deserved better, to finding better. It's also a journey of self-discovery and self-love by embracing who I am. I wrote this whole record alongside Greg West and Dan Ferrari Lane who also produced it. I love working with them because I'm so comfortable with them yet every time we write a song, they manage to push me out of my comfort zone! They're incredibly talented and I'm so grateful to have had them create this body of music with me."

The EP is comprised of her previous releases 'If You Were Mine' and 'Home To You' which has landed support from Spotify's New Dance Revolution, Notion, Wonderland, Consequence, Dummy Mag, Queerty, and more. "The garage theme throughout the record wasn't planned but we made 'If You Were Mine' together, followed by 'Home To You' and we just loved the flow of it, so we rolled with it! I think it just further emphasises the positive energy throughout the songs," shares ABISHA.

In addition, it also includes her latest single 'Say Wherever' and title track 'Everything Falls Into Place' ft. Double S. "I'm feeling so grateful at the moment for finally feeling aligned and supported both personally and professionally, and I feel that this comes across in the EP," she further adds. Featuring two new tracks 'Stick Around' and 'Past Life,' each track highlights her knack of crafting personal narratives backed by head-nodding riffs that make her a dynamic storyteller.

Everything Falls Into Place is the follow up of her 2020 debut EP, Scorpio, where she took her listeners into a vulnerable journey of self-acceptance. Her authenticity and avant-garde sound have garnered support from heavyweight tastemakers across the globe including DAZED, i-D, Billboard / Billboard Pride, BBC Introducing, COLORSXSTUDIOS, Earmilk, gal-dem, Complex, DUMMY, High Snobiety, NYLON, Gay Times and many more. In an exclusive interview with Billboard she shared, "I'm discovering who I am as an artist, I'm also discovering who I am as a person, and I've finally gotten to a place where I'm happy to stand out and express myself every way I can."

Outside of music, she has been paving her way in the fashion space while supporting causes that are close to her heart. Recently signed to Select Model Management in London, she has previously worked in campaigns with global brands including with FootLocker EU for their #ShoesDontChangeTheWorld campaign and many more. Additionally, her latest ambassadorship with the non-profit organisation MindOut has also given her the opportunity to use her platforms to advocate for LGBTQ+ mental health.

Listen to the new EP here: