ABC Radio Announces Labor Day Weekend Programming

ABC Radio will provide three three-hour specials to affiliates for use over Labor Day weekend: "Labor Day Rock Rewind," "Raised on '90s Country Salute," and "America Works."

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons hosts ABC Radio's rock music special "Labor Day Rock Rewind." In the special, Gibbons wraps up the summer of 2019 and celebrates 50 years of rocking with ZZ Top. "Labor Day Rock Rewind" features some of the greatest rock albums of 1969, 1979 and 1989 by Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Pat Benatar, The Eagles, Phil Collins, The Beatles and more.

"Raised on '90s Country Salute," hosted by country star Chris Young, pays tribute to the country music of the 1990s. The special features songs inspired by the decade and insights on '90s hits. During "Raised on '90s Country Salute," country stars Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and more share their favorite '90s country jams with listeners.

In "America Works," ABC News Radio correspondent Aaron Katersky highlights the important volunteerism people around the country are participating in that transforms neighborhoods into vibrant communities. The program focuses on volunteer police officers, hospital visitors, dog rescuers and more.





