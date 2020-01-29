A$AP Ferg Shares New Song 'Value'

A$AP Ferg has dropped a surprise new track today - "Value." The song was produced by Razjah. His latest Floor Seats EP, is out now via A$AP Worldwide/ Polo Grounds Music/ RCA Records.

Listen to A$AP Ferg's "Value" below!

Hailing from NYC's Harlem neighborhood, rapper A$AP Ferg launched his debut album Trap Lord in 2013, featuring Platinum single "Work" and Gold single "Shabba Ranks" and his follow up album Always Strive and Prosper in 2016, featuring Platinum single "New Level." Both showcased an artist unafraid to take his craft to thrilling new places. His 2017 project Still Striving mixtape, was no different: it's simultaneously a reflection on Ferg's artistic journey thus far and a project that has its finger on the future's pulse. The mixtape featured his triple platinum single "Plain Jane" among other hits. Ferg's latest release, Floor Seats EP kicked off his next phase, with more music and projects in the works for 2020. In addition to his music, Ferg continues to reach new heights with his collaborations that include Redline bikes, Adidas, Hennessy and Tiffany & Co.





