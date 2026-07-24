Mac Cornish Releases New Single 'I Fear (It's Becoming Clear)' With Video

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Mac Cornish has released a new single titled 'I Fear (It's Becoming Clear),' accompanied by a music video.

Folk-country artist Mac Cornish has shared the third single 'I Fear (It's Becoming Clear)' from her forthcoming album WAYFARING WOMAN, out September 25. Driven by its dueling guitar harmony riff, the song channels the distinct spirit of California rock and roll as Cornish chronicles the unraveling of a relationship and the painful realization that her fickle lover's attention has shifted - perhaps to even one of her closest friends. What emerges is a song about hard-won clarity, self-respect, and the resolve to walk away.

Recorded entirely to tape at The Bomb Shelter in her current residence of Nashville, TN, WAYFARING WOMAN was produced by Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Langhorne Slim, Hurray For The Riff Raff). Drawing from the sounds of the 1960s and '70s, the album reflects her West coast upbringing and lifelong connection to the musical traditions that emerged from the region, with influences ranging from Linda Ronstadt and Gram Parsons to the Eagles and Buck Owens.

Self-penned and spanning ten songs, the album is Cornish's most sonically expansive work to date, as well as her most personally revealing: a candid reckoning with heartbreak, burnout, and the unvarnished realities of life on the road.

This project also features an all-star ensemble of players including Jack Lawrence (The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather); Dave Racine (Braxton Keith, Jim Lauderdale); Dennis Crouch (The Time Jumpers); Julian Doro (The Whigs, Eagles of Death Metal); Russ Pahl and more.

Last month, Cornish released the album's second single 'Barfly' - a classic country shuffle and tongue-in-cheek cautionary tale about dating regulars at the local dive bar. Already a crowd favorite at her live shows, the song's video was directed by Cara Lindsay in Portland, OR.

Known for her emotionally charged live performances, Cornish has shared the stage with Silverada, Kelsey Waldon, Emily Nenni, and more. She's quickly become a steady presence on the festival circuit including appearances at Americanafest, SXSW, Treefort Music Fest, and Jackalope Jamboree. Looking ahead, Cornish plans to announce a national tour in the Fall - stay tuned for updates.

About Mac Cornish

Growing up in the shadow of the Santa Cruz mountains, Cornish spent her early days strolling through the redwoods and tracing her footsteps on the grounds of her grandfather's cattle ranch in the North Bay. Such a setting that would provide her with an undying appreciation and respect for all things old in age and of the earth. Cornish discovered her love for music digging through her parents' record collection, emerging and adorning herself with not just the tunes, but the entire look and aesthetic of the music Mecca, Laurel Canyon. Drawing inspiration from Joan Baez, Gram Parsons, Jackson Browne and Buffalo Springfield, she began forging her own songs and style from her bouts with love, loss, tragedy and tranquility.

Follow Mac Cornish: Website | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music

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