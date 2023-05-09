A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser Announces The 'Sleighin' It Tour'

Tickets go on-sale for the newly announced 2023 dates this Friday, May 12. 

RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group Straight No Chaser today announced the "Sleighin' It Tour," their fall 2023 run of live shows. Ranked in the top 20 of Pollstar's "Live 75" for tours at the end of 2022, Straight No Chaser's annual fall tours have become part of family holiday traditions throughout the United States. Tickets go on-sale for the newly announced 2023 dates this Friday, May 12.

Kicking off in Montana on October 20th, the three-month-long and nearly 50-show trek encircles the US, concluding on New Year's Eve in Mesa, AZ. Along the way, the nine-member group will perform at landmark venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, New York City's Beacon Theatre, and four shows at Indianapolis' Murat Theatre, where the group has sold out 35 times in their history, a record for the venue. A full itinerary is included below, and additional dates will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the group will reveal a short film, "Yacht On The Rocks," on May 17 at the Fort Myers Film Festival. Directed by award-winning film director Sasha Levinson, the film features the nine members sneaking onto a yacht in order to experience yacht life prior to making their yacht rock album.

But a case of mistaken identity leads to classic Straight No Chaser hijinks culminating in an impromptu performance of the Kenny Loggins classic after a cringeworthy keyboard interpretation by a yacht regular ("We can't let him do Kenny like that.") The film is the first video to be released from the group's album, Yacht On The Rocks, out June 23, and a trailer for the film is available here.

Today the group revealed the full track list from Yacht On The Rocks. (see below). Produced by Nicholas Niespodziani, singer, guitarist, and spiritual leader of Yacht Rock Revue, the album includes classics like "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Sailing," and "After The Love Has Gone," as well as a guest appearance from David Paich from Toto on "Waves of Toto," a medley of the iconic band's greatest hits.

The album is now available for pre-order, along with several limited edition bundle offerings, at the group's online store here. Chasers can catch these yacht rock classics live this summer on tour. A full list of dates for "The Yacht Rock Tour" is below.

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis.

Straight No Chaser Tour Dates

JUNE-JULY THE YACHT ROCK TOUR 2023
*denotes with Special Guest Ambrosia

OCTOBER-DECEMBER "SLEIGHIN' IT TOUR"
(NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

June
21 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*
23 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*
24 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre*
25 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*
27 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Oceanfront Concert Series
29 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre
30 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House

July
1 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center*
2 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival*
5 - Kennett Square, PA - Longwood Gardens
6 - Allentown, PA - Miller Symphony Hall
7 - Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Institution
8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock
9 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
12 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall
13 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
14 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Casino

October
20 - Kalispell, MT - Wachholz College Center
21 - Billings, MT - Alberta Bair Theater (on sale TBA)
24 - Medford, OR - Craterian Theater (on sale TBA)
25 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center (on sale TBA)
26 - Modesto, CA - The Gallo Center (on sale TBA)
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Smith Center
28 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

November
1 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Colonial Theater (on sale TBA)
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
3 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Theatre
4 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
7 - Tulsa, OK - Chapman Music Hall
8 - Manhattan, KS - McCain Auditorium (on sale TBA)
9 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
10 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland
11 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
12 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
14 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall
16 - Auburn, AL - Gogue Performing Arts Center (on sale TBA)
17 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Center
18 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
24 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center
25 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Hall
26 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
29 - Athens, OH - Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium (on sale TBA)
30 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theatre

December
1 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
2 - Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State Theatre
5 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
6 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Theater (on sale TBA)
13 - Bloomington, IN - Indiana University
14 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
16 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
17 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
19 - St. Louis, MO - Fox Theater
20 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
22 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
23 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre (2 shows)
27 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Kavli Theater
28 - El Cajon, CA - Sycuan Casino
29 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center (on sale TBA)
30 - Bakersfield, CA - Fox Theater
31 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theater



