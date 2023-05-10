A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Will Headline the Inaugural Concert at the New Brooklyn Boardwalk This Month

The summer concert lineup will kickoff with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie headlining on Sunday, May 28th. 

The Day Party is celebrating its 5th Anniversary with a stacked summer concert lineup at the new Brooklyn Boardwalk (3027 W. 15th Street) that will kickoff with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie headlining on Sunday, May 28th.

This can't-miss Memorial Day Weekend 2023 concert will also feature sets from DJ Clue, DJ Spade and special guests. The Day Party is an annual, urban cultural arts event filled with live music, performances, art and a rotation of DJs spinning throughout the day. Previous artists have included Drake, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, Travis Scott and the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh.

Tickets for Brooklyn Boardwalk's inaugural concert begin at $45 and are on sale now by visiting: https://www.thedayparty.com/. This special event will go from 3pm-11pm. Food and drinks will be available to purchase on site from a half dozen diverse food vendors.

The Day Party was founded by nightlife veteran and entrepreneur Yuval Eder along with Roc Nation mogul Lenny Santiago, and marketer Tal Goldfus. The Brooklyn Boardwalk, which was formerly the Coney Art Walls, is the borough's newest entertainment destination, celebrating an eclectic mix of culture, art, music, food and more.

The 53,000 square foot venue is located in the historic Coney Island District of Brooklyn. Brooklyn Boardwalk is being run by Managing Partners Yuval Eder and Nebula owner Yang Gao. Richie Romero has also joined the team as a strategic brand partner.



