A Beacon School Shares FADE IN NYLON Track On PopMatters

May. 14, 2019  

A Beacon School Shares FADE IN NYLON Track On PopMatters

Multi-instrumentalist Patrick J. Smith recently announced the reissue of his LP Cola under his moniker A Beacon School. He has now shared a new track entitled "Fade In Nylon" on PopMatters. Prior to this track, he also released the track entitled "Glue". Cola will be out 6/14 on House Arrest/Grind Select. You can pre-order the album here.

Cola, is the full-length debut from Brooklyn multi­-instrumentalist Patrick J Smith, whose previous credits include playing with Modern Rivals, BLUFFING and Fiasco. Having spent the last year working on a new project called Maxband with Max from Parquet Courts, A Beacon School marks Smith's first entirely solo effort, allowing him to indulge his every musical impulse.

To commemorate a year of its digital release, Cola will be offered on vinyl for the first time (in partnership with House Arrest) with three unreleased songs from the original sessions incorporated in the track-listing. Darting between genres while maintaining an addictive pop aesthetic and dreamy atmosphere, new cuts, "Glue", "Fade In Nylon" and "Cut Thru" give the album a newfound sense of completion, enhancing its decadent quality.

LISTEN - "Fade In Nylon"
SoundCloud | Spotify

LISTEN - "Glue"

SoundCloud | Spotify

Photo Cred: Bea Helman



Related Articles View More Music Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Stephen Schwartz Presents Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with the ASCAP Vanguard Award
  • Lisa Dawn Miller Releases Power Ballad 'Whenever You Find Yourself'
  • Justin Kemp Band Releases Official Music Video
  • Justine Blazer Announces New Podcast
  • SRH Fest Comes to Huntington Beach This August
  • Monterey Jazz Festival And California Jazz Conservatory Launch Long-Term Collaborative Program

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup