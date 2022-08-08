9m88 Releases '9m88 Radio' LP Ft. Oddisee, Silas Short, & More

Taiwanese R&B singer, actress, and creative artist 9m88 (pronounced "Jo-m-Baba") released her sophomore album 9m88 Radio via her label Jazz Baby Co. and Waves Collective.

The album was crafted in collaboration with an international roster of musicians and producers like Oddisee (USA), Arthur Moon (USA), Silas Short (USA), StarRo (Japan), SUMIN (South Korea), and more.

Floating between genres, as if switching channels between different radio stations, the album digs deep into the psyche of a young woman in the modern world by exploring themes of relationship struggles, internal doubt, self-expectations, and growing a career. "This is a journey of tidying up my bedroom, healing my inner shadows, and returning to one's own-being," 9m88 says.

Alongside the release, 9m88 also shared the video for "Love Is So Cruel." It's a laid-back track buoyed by a jazzy R&B groove, courtesy of Arthur Moon's production, about the strung-out ending of a relationship. 9m88 explains, "It's a bittersweet song talking about two just-broken-up lovers who keep bumping into each other. They still have some feelings for each other, but not quite enough to fall in love again."

9m88 (Baba) was born in Taipei and raised in New York. After the release of her debut album Beyond Mediocrity in 2019 - for which she won Best New Artist at Taiwan's Golden Indie Music Awards in 2020 - she has continued to transform into a mature, self-possessed artist. In addition to an ever-growing music career, Baba has broadened her artistic range in fashion and film.

Her unique and colorful personal style has gained her high fashion status and she has been spotted on the cover of fashion magazines across Asia, including ELLE, VOGUE, Milk X, and many others. She has also partnered with multiple esteemed luxury and beauty brands such as CHANEL, LOEWE, Miu Miu, Estée Lauder, Shu Uemura, and more. Since 2020, Baba began her acting career, with a supporting role in the Taiwanese film "I Missed You," as well as starring in the TV drama series "Mr. Hito."

9m88 will also be performing at the MetaMoon Music Festival at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 26, featuring Lay Zhang, Karencici, ØZI, Sury Su, and more, hosted by MC Jin. Tickets can be purchased here.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: