99 Neighbors Release New Song and Video Titled FAKE PODS

99 Neighbors, a musical collective from Vermont, were revealed as the debut artists signed to Nice Work, headed byPat Corcoran, manager of Chance The Rapper, in partnership with Warner Records. Today 99 Neighbors, whose signees include Sam Paulino, Swank, HANKNATIVE and Somba, release a new song and outdoor-sports inspired video for "Fake Pods," to follow up the big news. The group announced, "We're incredibly excited and grateful to be a part of the Warner Records and Nice Work families. We are honored to have been the first signing on this new venture for Nice Work and can't wait to show everyone what our team has been working on."

99 Neighbors is a collaborative project composed by hip-hop vocalists Sam Paulino, Swank and HANKNATIVE along with producers Somba, Jared Fier and Julian Segar-Reid (aka Juju). The group also includes vocalist Aidan Ostby and graphic designer/photographer Shane Kaseta. The collective is the result of friends combining their efforts to maximize their unique abilities, creating an awe-inspiring collective talent with unlimited creative expression and potential.

Check out the video here:

"Fake Pods" follows the emerging group's debut album, Television, released earlier this year. Television encompasses hip-hop, R&B, jazz, and rock and was created entirely in Vermont. The group upholds a DIY model, making their merchandise, graphics, videos and music in-house and will continue this system in collaboration with the new partnership. This week they will play Lollapalooza and continue the momentum at Made In America Festival, Rolling Loud New York and more. Stay tuned for more music from the group and check out what 99 Neighbors had to say about the new release below.

"With 'Fake Pods,' we wanted to make a fun and listenable song for the summer. We all enjoy listening to music with our friends and wanted to create a song others could do that with. We have a lot of new music to share and wanted to start off with 'Fake Pods' as our first single." - 99 Neighbors





