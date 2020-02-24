99 Neighbors Announce North American Headlining Shows

Vermont musical collective 99 Neighbors will be hitting the road for performances throughout the U.S., including a string of headlining shows kicking off in Denver, CO on March 2nd with additional stops at BottleRock Napa, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and more. Tickets go on sale HERE this Friday, February 28th at 9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST. See full dates below.

99 Neighbors have been creating major waves in music. 2019 marked their official signing to Nice Work, in partnership with Warner Records, as the group released their major label debut, Fake Pods. The streak continued with "Ripstick," "f No" feat. Brasstracks and Philosofie, "Thunder" and "19" as well as performances at Made In America and Rolling Loud. In addition, 99 Neighbors garnered attention from Billboard, Genius, Variety, Pigeons & Planes and more.

TOUR DATES

2/29 - Vail, CO - Burton US Open

3/2 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge*

4/25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Something In The Water

5/15 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Fest

5/22 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley

5/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo*

6/5 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs*

6/7 - New York, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival

6/9 - Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd*

6/11 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music Festival

6/18-21 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

6/25 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest

6/26 - Chicago, IL - Schubas*

8/1 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga

*Headlining show





Related Articles View More Music Stories